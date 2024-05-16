2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift First Drive Review

The big talking point about the new Swift is the fresh three-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is all-new, says Maruti. Adding that it is the most thermally efficient engine Suzuki has ever produced. This not only means better fuel economy, but better overall on-road performance as well.

The new engine is down on power compared to the older K-Series unit. And the peak torque rating has dropped marginally as well. However, Maruti engineers add that the torque curve is steeper at low rpm, and as flat as before in the mid-range. This should ideally translate into better driveability than the output figures suggest, at least in the low- and mid-rpm range or at slower city speeds. The good news is, that one can feel that nothing is lacking in terms of pick-up and throttle response at low revs. It also feels equally alive in the mid-range and getting to 100kmph comes easy to this engine. Contrary to our expectations, the engine doesn't lose steam towards the top end of the rpm spectrum either. So, getting and sitting at 120kmph is no bother.

Lest we forget, this new three-cylinder engine has a very distinct audible note to it. It is slightly gruff but not unrefined. As a result, it has sporty overtones, which make it a joy to push hard. The downside, of course, is a slight droning noise one can hear when sitting at 100kmph in top gear. But it is something the nice-sounding music system should be able to drown quite comfortably. We drove both the manual and the AMT-equipped cars. And between the two, the manual would be our pick. The clutch is light and progressive, the shift quality is precise, and it makes for a more engaging drive compared to the less alert, slightly laggy AMT. As an AMT, the setup isn't bad, but as an automatic, it lacks the refinement and seamlessness one craves.

There’s nothing to complain about when it comes to the driving dynamics of the new car, though. Maruti has reworked the suspension setup for this car. It has more suspension travel now, and the spring rates and damping are tuned more for comfort too. It is a well-tuned setup which becomes obvious the moment one hits a bad section of road or takes on a speed breaker without breaking speed.

It rounds the bumps well. It keeps body movements over undulating roads well in check. Unless the car hits a bad square-edged bump or one of those ridiculous plastic rumblers, it doesn't feel crashy, noisy, or uncomfortable at all. And of course, it continues to be a handling delight. The front is pointy. The mid-corner playfulness is very much alive. And it feels rock solid in a straight line at high speeds. Plus, the brakes are strong with good feel and progression. Although the steering rack isn't as quick as a car of this nature deserves, it doesn't get in the way of driving enjoyment.