2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Good to drive
- Comfortable cabin
- Proven nameplate, value for money
Why would I avoid it?
- AMT auto is uninspiring
- Interior plastics need an upgrade
What is it?
This is the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. And, it mostly sticks to the same formula that has made the Swift nameplate such a legend. As a result, it is a standout design. It is also light, nimble, and crucially, fun to drive. However, this fourth-generation car has improved on the formula. It has done so with nicer interiors, more features, better suspension, and unexpectedly, a nicer engine. More on that later.
Furthermore, given its Rs. 10.5 lakh on-road price tag for the top-spec manual version, it is still your entry-level premium hatch; one that continues to take on the Hyundai i10 Nios and the Citroen C3. Not to mention, it also has the likes of the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter to fend off.
How is the Swift on the inside?
8 / 10
Maruti has kept the same theme as the older car for the new Swift’s interior. It still uses an all-black layout with faux metal inserts to break the monotony. The design though is all-new; at least for the Swift. The dash employs a layered structure with some texturing on the black plastic to give it a more upmarket look. The instrument panel is also angled a bit towards the driver for improved reach and ergonomics. Plus, the fit all around is top-notch. For practicality, it gets two cup holders up front and bottle holders on all four doors.
There’s some storage on the central console; it has usable door pockets on the front doors; the boot is reasonably big too. Speaking of space, the Swift continues to have good head-, leg-, and elbow-room for four occupants. Fitting in the fifth though is a tight squeeze.
Finally, the Swift isn't lacking in features anymore. It gets a nine-inch touchscreen system for the multimedia, single-zone digital climate control, wireless phone charging tray, rear AC vents, a selection of other charging options from Type-A to Type-C USB ports, and an old-school cigarette lighter plug-in as well.
The instrumentation, meanwhile, continues to be an analogue unit featuring a speedo and tachometer. And nestled between the two is the digital driver information display that too has a sprinkling of colour. However, there is no sunroof. The new Swift does get six airbags and ESP along with ABS with EBD as standard, nonetheless. So safety, at least in terms of equipment, is well taken care of.
How is it to drive?
9 / 10
The big talking point about the new Swift is the fresh three-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is all-new, says Maruti. Adding that it is the most thermally efficient engine Suzuki has ever produced. This not only means better fuel economy, but better overall on-road performance as well.
The new engine is down on power compared to the older K-Series unit. And the peak torque rating has dropped marginally as well. However, Maruti engineers add that the torque curve is steeper at low rpm, and as flat as before in the mid-range. This should ideally translate into better driveability than the output figures suggest, at least in the low- and mid-rpm range or at slower city speeds. The good news is, that one can feel that nothing is lacking in terms of pick-up and throttle response at low revs. It also feels equally alive in the mid-range and getting to 100kmph comes easy to this engine. Contrary to our expectations, the engine doesn't lose steam towards the top end of the rpm spectrum either. So, getting and sitting at 120kmph is no bother.
Lest we forget, this new three-cylinder engine has a very distinct audible note to it. It is slightly gruff but not unrefined. As a result, it has sporty overtones, which make it a joy to push hard. The downside, of course, is a slight droning noise one can hear when sitting at 100kmph in top gear. But it is something the nice-sounding music system should be able to drown quite comfortably. We drove both the manual and the AMT-equipped cars. And between the two, the manual would be our pick. The clutch is light and progressive, the shift quality is precise, and it makes for a more engaging drive compared to the less alert, slightly laggy AMT. As an AMT, the setup isn't bad, but as an automatic, it lacks the refinement and seamlessness one craves.
There’s nothing to complain about when it comes to the driving dynamics of the new car, though. Maruti has reworked the suspension setup for this car. It has more suspension travel now, and the spring rates and damping are tuned more for comfort too. It is a well-tuned setup which becomes obvious the moment one hits a bad section of road or takes on a speed breaker without breaking speed.
It rounds the bumps well. It keeps body movements over undulating roads well in check. Unless the car hits a bad square-edged bump or one of those ridiculous plastic rumblers, it doesn't feel crashy, noisy, or uncomfortable at all. And of course, it continues to be a handling delight. The front is pointy. The mid-corner playfulness is very much alive. And it feels rock solid in a straight line at high speeds. Plus, the brakes are strong with good feel and progression. Although the steering rack isn't as quick as a car of this nature deserves, it doesn't get in the way of driving enjoyment.
Should you buy one?
9 / 10
If you are looking for an efficient, easy-to-drive, and proven family hatchback, the new Swift checks all the boxes. Additionally, it is fun to drive, and it even has the prerequisite feature list now, which one expects in the top-of-the-range entry-level hatchback.
That said, there are a couple of downsides, like its interior lacking a premium look and feel, and the AMT not cutting the mustard as a refined and nice-to-use auto box. We could also do without the mild droning noise that accompanies the 100kmph cruise. But these are small compromises one must make for what is otherwise a well-packaged car.
Pictures by Kapil Angane