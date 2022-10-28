2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG First Look

What’s under the hood?

The 1-litre engine can be had in LXI and VXI variants whereas the pokier 1.2-litre is available only with ZXI and ZXI+. Both engines can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT but for the 1-litre engine it’s only the VXI variant that gets the AMT option. If you want the CNG option then you can have it with the 1-litre engine and a five-speed manual because that’s the only combination that you get. Now, Maruti has updated this engine to make it even more efficient than before and in fact, the brand is claiming fuel efficiency figures of around 34 kilometers for every kilo of CNG which is superb if you drive mostly within your city.

The engine makes 66 horsepower and 89Nm in petrol mode. Switch to CNG and it drops down to 55 horsepower and 82Nm of torque. So basically there are three modes to start up and drive the Wagon R CNG. First up is petrol mode where the car starts entirely using petrol. Then there’s Auto mode which is what Maruti recommends wherein the car starts on petrol and automatically switches over to CNG once on the move. Finally, there’s something called as forced CNG mode wherein you can start the car on CNG but then this mode is advisable only when there is no petrol in the car.

As for the CNG tank size, it’s equivalent to 60-litre water capacity so naturally the 340-litre boot area that the petrol-only Wagon R gets is reduced to less than 300-litres in here.