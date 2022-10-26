BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d Sport Line Review

Is the cabin any good?

In a typical BMW fashion, the cabin of the 2 Series is familiar, ergonomic, and high in quality. But open the frameless doors – in proper coupe styling – and the seat base is quite close to the ground, which means getting inside isn’t very graceful. You’d have to fold your girth, bend the knee, and bow a bit to get in. However, once seated, the cabin layout is subtle. Even though this is an entry-level BMW there’s nothing stingy about the cabin. You get high-quality, soft-touch materials everywhere and a concoction of many textures makes it look smart, but those who want a bit of razzmatazz in their cabin may have to look elsewhere.

Now, the floating touchscreen is a generation old, but the characteristic iDrive control on the centre console means you practically never have to reach for the touchscreen to navigate it. This iDrive control is so easy to operate and once you get used to it, you’d wish every other car had this physical controller.

Then, we like how the seats are a snug fit and draped in high-quality upholstery. However, the white leather upholstery is prone to smudges and will be soiled sooner. But thanks to these light colours used here, the cabin feels roomier. Apart from that, we were happy to see BMW offering an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with a memory function even in this affordable version.

As we move to the second row, once again we are reminded that getting in this car is a tussle in itself. With a narrow door opening and low-slung roof height, those on a bit healthier side won’t happily agree to get in and out quite often. Even the space is not in generous supply and the bench is best usable for two. Thanks to the scooped-out roof, there’s just enough headroom for my frame at 5.6feet. Even when seated in a relaxed position, with feet tucked underneath the front seats, the awkward seating posture and under-thigh support left us wanting for more. Thankfully, you still get a provision of rear-quarter glass and a large two-pane sunroof which prevents the rear seat passengers from feeling tightly confined. But again, spending cross-country jaunts here wouldn’t be a very comfortable affair.

At 430litres, the boot space of the 2 GC is bigger than the 395litres you get in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine. Helped by the wide opening and near-square shape of the boot, it’s also practical and can take in ample luggage of four. Pull down the levers in the boot and the 40-20-40 split-folding rear seats expand the boot space, if there’s a need to carry more.

Further, compared to the M Sport variant, this one has a slightly different design for the front and rear bumpers, and there’s no overdose of M badging all around. The alloy wheels are an inch smaller too at 17-inch, with a subtle design which goes well with the 2 GC’s styling. And it also misses out on the BMW-specific 'gesture control' for the infotainment system. Apart from that, all the other features and creature comfort expected in this price range are offered.