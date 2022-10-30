MG ZS EV Long Term Review — The Daily Grind

Seating comfort and driving convenience

First things first. It's a proper mid-sized SUV with a spacious cabin providing a good seating position. Nothing feels unusual here, not even the high floor due to the incorporation of batteries. Further, the electrically adjustable driver seat provides a perfect driving position with good all-around visibility.

Parking it in a tight spot is easy too, thanks to the 360-degree camera and dynamic guidelines. Then, the seat padding is firm, providing adequate comfort and the leather gives that upmarket feel. Moreover, my wallet goes into the armrest storage and the phone fits perfectly in the wireless charging pad.

Now, I haven’t used the infotainment system’s in-built Jio Saavn app since most of the time my phone is connected through Bluetooth. It’s either a few music-streaming apps through the phone or Mumbai’s radio service that has kept me entertained through MG’s fairly nice-sounding music system. Even pairing a new phone is quick, and Android Auto can be connected automatically through a cable. That said, apart from the range-related information, there are many other bits that have kept me engaged. We'll detail those in the next report.