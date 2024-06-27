2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport First Drive Review

Inside, there is a sense of minimalism that has made its way into the Discovery Sport’s cabin. The dashboard layout, fully digital driver’s display, seats, and door pads are the same as before but on the other hand, the steering wheel is new and so is the entire centre console. Land Rover says they have simplified the interior by getting rid of all the physical buttons and incorporating the controls within the new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen.

The latest version of the brand’s Pivi Pro infotainment system features permanent sidebars for media, volume, climate, and navigation control. However, the real-world usage isn’t as simple as it seems because it's difficult to operate the sidebars while driving. The feedback is lacking and this digital setup is simply not as intuitive as using buttons and knobs to adjust the temperature or other settings. That aside, the aesthetics are the same as before, meaning you get a predictably durable yet good-looking dash and a commanding driving position. The front seats are large and extremely comfortable with more than enough lateral and under-thigh support. The driving position is spot on and the visibility all around is great, too.

The Discovery Sport has two more rows and the middle row in particular is quite versatile. The seats slide and recline with a 40:20:40 split and with the third-row jump seats folded down, the loading area comes to around 1,794 litres. There is enough shoulder room and legroom for three adults in the middle row. And although the bench is set a tad bit low, it is superbly contoured and the low seating translates to plenty of headroom. As for the third row, it’s practically unusable. It isn’t comfortable even for kids because the seat base is pretty much at floor level and there is virtually no knee room.