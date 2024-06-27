2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Dynamic capabilities both on- and off-road
- Comfortable cabin
- Diesel efficiency
Why would I avoid it?
- Unusable third-row seating
- Fussy controls
What is it?
8.5 / 10
It’s a midlife update for the Land Rover Discovery Sport, arguably one of the most versatile SUVs available in India. The Discovery Sport, in its current avatar, has been around since 2020 although with this 2024 MY update, Land Rover has modernised it by adding more tech, a slightly new look on the outside, and a much cleaner cabin layout. Here’s everything new on the 2024 Discovery Sport.
Starting with the design, the 2024 update, it seems, is all about contrasting elements and a sharp look overall. For instance, the roof on our test car is finished in a contrasting shade whereas the grille, lower body sills, and the lower half of the bumpers feature a gloss black finish.
The 19-inch alloy wheels also look much nicer than the flat-looking wheels on the previous Disco Sport. Apart from this, there are no other design updates and there is no mistaking the Discovery Sport for anything else. It still looks well-proportioned and despite its age, it fits in perfectly with the much newer Land Rover range.
Is the cabin of the Discovery Sport any good?
8 / 10
Inside, there is a sense of minimalism that has made its way into the Discovery Sport’s cabin. The dashboard layout, fully digital driver’s display, seats, and door pads are the same as before but on the other hand, the steering wheel is new and so is the entire centre console. Land Rover says they have simplified the interior by getting rid of all the physical buttons and incorporating the controls within the new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen.
The latest version of the brand’s Pivi Pro infotainment system features permanent sidebars for media, volume, climate, and navigation control. However, the real-world usage isn’t as simple as it seems because it's difficult to operate the sidebars while driving. The feedback is lacking and this digital setup is simply not as intuitive as using buttons and knobs to adjust the temperature or other settings. That aside, the aesthetics are the same as before, meaning you get a predictably durable yet good-looking dash and a commanding driving position. The front seats are large and extremely comfortable with more than enough lateral and under-thigh support. The driving position is spot on and the visibility all around is great, too.
The Discovery Sport has two more rows and the middle row in particular is quite versatile. The seats slide and recline with a 40:20:40 split and with the third-row jump seats folded down, the loading area comes to around 1,794 litres. There is enough shoulder room and legroom for three adults in the middle row. And although the bench is set a tad bit low, it is superbly contoured and the low seating translates to plenty of headroom. As for the third row, it’s practically unusable. It isn’t comfortable even for kids because the seat base is pretty much at floor level and there is virtually no knee room.
Is the Discovery Sport good to drive?
8 / 10
The 2024 Discovery Sport is available in Dynamic SE trim with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 245bhp and 365Nm torque and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine making 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. What we have here is the diesel version which remains unchanged when it comes to the drive experience. Like before, the diesel-powered Discovery Sport feels peppy right from the go and it will cover a broad range of speeds with ease. Sure, you will always have a tiny bit of clattery undertone to the way this diesel SUV sounds, especially in the first few gears but it’s hardly noticeable.
We have always liked how the Discovery Sport rides and handles and our opinions remain unchanged with this new update. For a medium-sized SUV, it handles well and rides comfortably for the most part. The steering offers plenty of weight and feel and there is inherent balance to its chassis over a twisty road. The Discovery remains thoroughly planted at high speeds thanks to the suspension being on the stiffer end of the stick. And because it’s stiffly sprung, at low speeds you can feel ruts and potholes a little more than you would expect.
Should you buy the Discovery Sport?
8.5 / 10
The Land Rover Discovery Sport is truly a jack of all trades. It’s a good-looking SUV that can comfortably seat five (seven if you have really short kids), has most of the modern tech, and is immensely capable both on and off the road. While it may not have the same level of road presence as a BMW X3 or a Mercedes GLC, the Discovery Sport is plenty capable otherwise. If you are looking for a sensible mid-size SUV for everyday use that can double up as a light off-roader then the Discovery Sport will be tough to beat.
Photos by Kapil Angane