2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 luxury drive experience

Is the cabin of the Maybach GLS 600 any good?

When you pay Rs. 3.35 crore, ex-showroom, you don’t only expect opulence and ultimate comfort, you demand it, and the Maybach doesn’t disappoint. The rear space is a two-person affair (the left rear is alpha) with what I can only describe as having two heavily quilted and bolstered armchairs to sink into as the world rolls by outside the window.

The equipment list to pamper yourself is seemingly endless across a sea of options. On the one hand, the seats have massagers that do both hot and cold stress relief but can also work in tandem with a mood relaxation program to ensure you are also in the right mental zone. Then, there are the seats themselves which are massive and if you go for the left rear, it has a Boss mode that lets you stretch out completely. In fact, the massage program adjusts itself depending on the recline angle to ensure it hits all the spots correctly.

There are two mounted screens running the latest MBUX system. But if you don’t want to make an effort to reach out even that much, you get a Samsung tablet built into the armrest, which lets you do the same but without having to even sit up. Lastly, there’s a proper fridge situated between the two rear occupants, which takes up most of the bootspace but gives you bragging rights nonetheless.

It’s not so much the equipment list or the quality of the interior that makes the GLS 600 extra special, but the little details that really up the ante. Take for example the fact that there’s double stitching in all of the upholstery or that every button, knob, or dial that you use offers the right amount of tactile feedback for you to develop muscle memory.

The step that rolls out from under the doors has been programmed to come out at a specific speed. This is beneficial in a paparazzi situation where you have to step out and strike a pose before the cameras. Funnily enough, if you are a less famous mortal like the author of this review, get ready to get whacked in the ankles quite a few times before you get a hang of the steps.

We have waxed eloquent about the rear seat package and the pictures should do some justice to what that’s like, but the seats in front are no less fancy. They are just as comfortable and have all the same features as the rear ones. Moreover, thanks to the large glass house and the panoramic sunroof, you get a stellar view all around. The front is dominated by the automaker’s one-piece display and looks impressive. However, the AC vents (all six of them) look a bit overdone.