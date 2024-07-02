2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 luxury drive experience

Why would I buy it?
- Mercedes luxury at its finest
- 550bhp V8 engine
- Sheer presence
Why would I avoid it?
- Barely usable boot space
- Too much chrome
What is it?
The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 is back again and has been updated for the year 2024. Though it gets some new bits on the inside and outside, what’s not changed is the fact that it is the largest, most luxurious, and most expensive three-pointed star you can buy in India today. Think of it as a first-class flying experience but with four wheels, V8 power, and a special dance mode, because why not?
Just one glance and you can tell that anyone going for this car wants a presence. They want to be noticed and there is no dearth of design elements on the car to aid them in this cause. The face is still massive and chrome-laced but it now gets a plethora of Maybach badges comprising both the symbol as well as the word. We counted 56 just on the outside, of which there are about 40 on the face alone! In profile, you can see the car’s silhouette, which is reminiscent of the GLS but has been enhanced to the max thanks to the massive 22-inch wheels. They have a presence no doubt but feel a tad bit conservative especially if you are a new-age buyer who’s had exposure to video games and mod culture shows. Surprisingly, the rear looks the most like the standard Maybach, thanks to the shape of the taillamps. However, the large glass house and dual exhausts do give the car a larger-than-life presence.
Is the cabin of the Maybach GLS 600 any good?
When you pay Rs. 3.35 crore, ex-showroom, you don’t only expect opulence and ultimate comfort, you demand it, and the Maybach doesn’t disappoint. The rear space is a two-person affair (the left rear is alpha) with what I can only describe as having two heavily quilted and bolstered armchairs to sink into as the world rolls by outside the window.
The equipment list to pamper yourself is seemingly endless across a sea of options. On the one hand, the seats have massagers that do both hot and cold stress relief but can also work in tandem with a mood relaxation program to ensure you are also in the right mental zone. Then, there are the seats themselves which are massive and if you go for the left rear, it has a Boss mode that lets you stretch out completely. In fact, the massage program adjusts itself depending on the recline angle to ensure it hits all the spots correctly.
There are two mounted screens running the latest MBUX system. But if you don’t want to make an effort to reach out even that much, you get a Samsung tablet built into the armrest, which lets you do the same but without having to even sit up. Lastly, there’s a proper fridge situated between the two rear occupants, which takes up most of the bootspace but gives you bragging rights nonetheless.
It’s not so much the equipment list or the quality of the interior that makes the GLS 600 extra special, but the little details that really up the ante. Take for example the fact that there’s double stitching in all of the upholstery or that every button, knob, or dial that you use offers the right amount of tactile feedback for you to develop muscle memory.
The step that rolls out from under the doors has been programmed to come out at a specific speed. This is beneficial in a paparazzi situation where you have to step out and strike a pose before the cameras. Funnily enough, if you are a less famous mortal like the author of this review, get ready to get whacked in the ankles quite a few times before you get a hang of the steps.
We have waxed eloquent about the rear seat package and the pictures should do some justice to what that’s like, but the seats in front are no less fancy. They are just as comfortable and have all the same features as the rear ones. Moreover, thanks to the large glass house and the panoramic sunroof, you get a stellar view all around. The front is dominated by the automaker’s one-piece display and looks impressive. However, the AC vents (all six of them) look a bit overdone.
Is the Maybach GLS 600 good to drive?
Let us lay out the numbers: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 530bhp/770Nm and mated to a nine-speed AT and a 4MATIC AWD system. But there is an even bigger number, which is the kerb weight at 2.8 tonnes! The 0-100kmph time is 4.9 seconds and you can hit an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.
Most of those who buy the car sit at the back. But if you do decide to get behind the wheel then the GLS is a mild if slightly oversized ‘beast’ to tame. On the go, the steering is light and easy to use, masking the car’s weight and 5.3-metre length with surprising ability. You get drive modes that alter the response of the throttle, including one called cornering mode which uses the air suspension to lean the car more in the corners for better rotation.
A neat trick of the air suspension is the party mode which raises the height of the car and then bounces it along speeds of up to 250kmph. This is a by-product of hardcore off-roading tech that’s used to liberate a vehicle jammed in mud or snow. The level of insulation on offer combined with the cruising ability from the V8 makes this a car that can do both long distances with ease and also be a luxury barge in the city. While all of these do well to make the car easy to use, there’s no hiding its girth and that’s something you just have to accept if this is your preferred set of wheels.
Should you buy the Maybach GLS 600?
Yes. If you have the budget and parking space and want to be in ultimate comfort wherever you go, then this flagship SUV from Mercedes should be the one for you. If we had to play for the opposite team, then it would be the fact that it’s now a bit too loud in this 2024 avatar, has compromised bootspace due to the fridge, and if the mileage figures are somewhere in your priority list then a 530bhp-producing, 4.0-litre V8 is not going to help your cause! Let’s sum this up by saying If you are someone that's use to flying first class then this massive SUV is your natural transition once you step off the plane.
Photograhy : Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi