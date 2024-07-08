Mercedes EQA 250+ First Drive Review

The specs on paper might not seem tremendous. The power for the motor is rated at 188bhp, while the torque output is pegged at 385Nm. Plus, its claimed 0-100kmph time of 8.6 seconds might not draw more than an appreciative nod.

Now, don't get us wrong, for an ICE, these figures would be noteworthy. But for an EV, especially when its competition in the form of the iX1 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge are delivering higher power and torque ratings and significantly quicker acceleration times and higher top speeds, the EQA numbers seem more run of the mill.

Barring the range, of course, because on that front, the Mercedes crushes its competition.

The good news is, we didn't find the EQA's performance lacking in any way on the road. It is properly alert and quick and raring to go in the Sport mode with its accelerator pedal response feeling (pardon the pun) electric! It torque steers, wheelspins, and catches up with traffic ahead a lot sooner than one expects with just an energetic prod to the pedal.

It is less excitable in the Comfort mode, but still never felt slow or lethargic. That changed when we switched to the Eco mode. Now, we had a car that refused to react to throttle inputs with any semblance of interest till the pedal was halfway in. Point to note: Eco mode might give you more range, but it robs this car of its character.

Besides performance, the calibration of the throttle, its on-off transition, and the linearity of the power delivery also make the EQA an easy car to drive. Even if it's your first electric, you won't need to relearn anything. It will feel completely natural, especially in its lightest or weakest regeneration mode.

Driving at stronger regen levels will require some thought and practice. But, because the transitions are so well-judged, it won't take time to get used to. What we couldn't get used to though, was the EQA's ride quality. Over well-paved roads, undulations, and mild road bumps, the SUV rides with a sense of pliancy and composure. But, show it any stepped bump or a slightly serious pothole, and the EQA's suspension feels harsh and unsettled. One can both hear and feel the suspension struggling to deal with the impact.

This is partly due to the low profile run-flat tyres on 19-inch rims, and partly down to the suspension setup that needs to deal with the added heft of an EV. Also note, the EQA is a CBU and not one that's been heavily reworked for India. This might have a part to play here as well. Braking and steering responses, meanwhile, are progressive and predictable. There's a hint of mushiness to the brake feel initially, but nothing that takes away from the sense of surety the EQA otherwise conveys, even at three-digit speeds.