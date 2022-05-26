Audi e-tron Sportback First Drive Review

Engine? There’s no such thing here. The e-tron Sportback’s lifeblood comes in the form of a 95kWh battery that’s mounted beneath the passenger shell. It feeds two electric motors (one per axle) which jointly deliver up to 300kw of power that translates to 408bhp/664Nm. Now, logic dictates that Audi would have been better off using a single large motor but this dual-motor setup not only helps achieve a better weight distribution but more importantly, allows the brand to facilitate its quattro all-wheel drive system into this electric SUV. Under normal conditions, the e-tron uses its rear electric motor to drive itself and it’s only when the driver’s right foot demands more power than it can supply, the all-wheel drive redistributes torque to the front axle.

The e-tron Sportback has a theoretical range of over 400km on a full charge. Of course that depends on several factors such as driving style and traffic conditions. According to Audi, the car’s regeneration system accounts for up to 30 per cent of the total range. Basically, every time the driver hits the brakes or gets off the accelerator, the e-tron regenerates power back into the battery. In both cases, the electric motors function as a generator and convert the kinetic energy of the e-tron into electric energy to leverage more charge into the battery. What’s interesting here is that the driver can adjust the extent of re-gen using the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. In the highest re-gen setting, the e-tron will decelerate and come to a stop rapidly as soon as you get off the accelerator. Ideally, then, one can drive the e-tron in traffic using just the accelerator pedal which is a little bizarre. In our range test which included driving the car under varied traffic conditions across Navi Mumbai and on the Mumbai Pune expressway, we were able to cover 370km with the battery percentage coming down to 7 per cent from a full charge. So it is possible for users to comfortably achieve 380km of range on a full charge and that’s not bad at all.

As for the EV driving experience, you begin by pushing the start/stop button and that’s it. No engine to crank nothing. It takes some getting used to the fact that there is zero noise and vibration before you slot the gear lever in Drive and set off. This is also where the fun part begins because in typical EV fashion, the e-tron reacts like a resolute athlete as soon as you push the throttle pedal, accelerating strongly compared to all other vehicles around you. With over 400bhp and 664Nm of instantaneous torque under your right foot, the e-tron is rapid and is easily capable of pinning you back in your seat under full-bore acceleration. Speaking of which, we managed to strap our timing gear and the results were quite impressive. 0-60kmph takes just 2.88 seconds and you will need all of 5.35 seconds to hit 100kmph from standstill. The e-tron Sportback is phenomenally quick in-gear, too, taking just 3.53 seconds for the 40-100kmph run.