BMW i4 First Drive Impressions

Now, when it comes to driving, I have driven a fair amount of EVs. So, I assumed I would now be immune to the ferocity with which an EV gets off the line. As a result, I won’t be making silly, childish noises anymore as I stomp on the throttle pedal. But no, I still made them when I got going in the i4. And, they were even more incomprehensible.

The drive went something like this.

I lined up at the start of the near-900m straight. I pushed the driving mode button labelled Sport. Took a breath. And floored it. But, before I could even blink, I was making happy noises while my head snapped back into the headrest as the i4 went ballistic from a standstill. And before I knew it, 150kmph was just a speck in the rearview mirror. But, the i4 wasn’t ready to let off. It kept accelerating with unrelenting ferocity; it was almost like the horizon was its long lost love, and nothing in the world could stop the i4 from embracing it.

Thankfully, the i4 has brakes. And, pretty potent ones. So, I stand on them, and almost go out the front windscreen; thank god for seat belts. But, it isn’t enough. I have miscalculated how fast we are travelling, the i4 and I. I blame this on ICE conditioning, which is me having gotten used to various telltale signs from an internal combustion engine powered car. Signs like a loud engine, vibrations, and drama, generally stop me from overdoing things. I don’t have that help with the i4.So, we enter the bumpy banking still heavy on the brakes. At the same time, I am asking a little too much from the car’s front end as I dial in an aggressive steering lock to avoid going into the barrier of what is not very wide banking. I have started working on my apology to BMW for I might destroy their car when I realise, that not only is the i4 taking a tighter line into the banking, it isn’t getting upset over the bumps either. And before I know it, we are exactly where I wanted to be - halfway through the banking, safe and sound. And we are now almost pointing towards the exit of the banking and onto the second long straight on the track. Which only meant one thing - floor it!

And I do. Only to hear some more of my unintelligible happy noises.

The excitement, however, didn’t end there. As it turns out the i4 decided to reward me for my bravery. So, coming out of the aforementioned banking, it let its rear end come out in a progressive and manageable slide. It wasn’t huge, but because it felt so initiative and controlled, I kept adding more throttle instead of backing off. Eventually, the ESC came knocking. But for that small period, it felt hugely fulfilling. It also revealed that electric or ICE, a rear-wheel-drive BMW sedan is always game for some fun.