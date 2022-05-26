BMW i4 First Drive Impressions

Introduction
BMW says its latest is many things. It is the first electric mid-size sedan; it is India’s longest-range electric vehicle; and it is also sporty, dynamic, and comfortable. Meet the BMW i4. Unlike the iX, it wasn’t born electric but is instead based on the ICE 3-Series platform.
Our plan with this review is to put a few of BMW’s statements to the test. Now, we don’t doubt its claims regarding the i4’s range, or it being the first mid-sized electric sedan in the country. We would, however, like to see if it is, in fact, as sporty as BMW claims. And because we are only driving the i4 for a few laps around the 2km oval track at ICAT in Manesar near Delhi, we will have to circle back to ‘comfort’ in the follow-up review.
The track is essentially two near-900m straights connected by two tight and steep bankings. Both the straights are tarmac-ed, while the bankings are made of concrete. Our goal is to see if the i4 can put a smile on our faces with its acceleration, with its rear-wheel-drive layout, and its promised connectivity. The latter, thankfully, has nothing to do with apps but is all about the car’s mechanicals - its chassis, its steering, and possibly its talkative nature.
The Basics
The basics for the BMW i4 are pretty straightforward. BMW took its existing 4-series and swapped out the internal combustion powertrain for an electric one. The latter includes an 83.9kWh battery pack, which then drives a motor mounted on the rear axle. The claimed output for the electric powertrain is 340bhp with the maximum torque rated at 430Nm. As you can tell, these figures suddenly make the 330i feel slow. To cement that feeling, BMW claims, the i4 eDrive40, will go from 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. Still slower than the M340i, but fast, nonetheless.
BMW also says that the chassis for the i4 is newly engineered. This doesn’t mean it’s an all-new one, but it has been optimised to work with the e-powertrain while keeping the core BMW sedan values intact. So, the i4 too has a 50:50 weight distribution. It too prioritises neutral steering. And now with its weight sitting low, courtesy of the battery pack and altered suspension geometry, it promises to handle like a proper driver’s car should.
Inside, it gets a curved display which houses both the infotainment system and the driver information system or instrumentation. The former can be operated via the iDrive controller and the shortcut buttons present on the front central tunnel console, while the latter is accessed via the steering mounted controls. Otherwise, it’s a premium-looking, well put together, and thoughtfully designed cabin which is also intuitive to interact with.
In terms of space, the i4 has a decently sized boot. It’s not very spacious, but it is usable. There’s also good room for four adults inside the cabin. Furthermore, the front seats are comfortable, supportive, and a joy to be in. But, the ones at the rear, though large, lack thigh support courtesy of the battery pack placement, which has raised the in-cabin floor height.
The Drive
Now, when it comes to driving, I have driven a fair amount of EVs. So, I assumed I would now be immune to the ferocity with which an EV gets off the line. As a result, I won’t be making silly, childish noises anymore as I stomp on the throttle pedal. But no, I still made them when I got going in the i4. And, they were even more incomprehensible.
The drive went something like this.
I lined up at the start of the near-900m straight. I pushed the driving mode button labelled Sport. Took a breath. And floored it. But, before I could even blink, I was making happy noises while my head snapped back into the headrest as the i4 went ballistic from a standstill. And before I knew it, 150kmph was just a speck in the rearview mirror. But, the i4 wasn’t ready to let off. It kept accelerating with unrelenting ferocity; it was almost like the horizon was its long lost love, and nothing in the world could stop the i4 from embracing it.
Thankfully, the i4 has brakes. And, pretty potent ones. So, I stand on them, and almost go out the front windscreen; thank god for seat belts. But, it isn’t enough. I have miscalculated how fast we are travelling, the i4 and I. I blame this on ICE conditioning, which is me having gotten used to various telltale signs from an internal combustion engine powered car. Signs like a loud engine, vibrations, and drama, generally stop me from overdoing things. I don’t have that help with the i4.So, we enter the bumpy banking still heavy on the brakes. At the same time, I am asking a little too much from the car’s front end as I dial in an aggressive steering lock to avoid going into the barrier of what is not very wide banking. I have started working on my apology to BMW for I might destroy their car when I realise, that not only is the i4 taking a tighter line into the banking, it isn’t getting upset over the bumps either. And before I know it, we are exactly where I wanted to be - halfway through the banking, safe and sound. And we are now almost pointing towards the exit of the banking and onto the second long straight on the track. Which only meant one thing - floor it!
And I do. Only to hear some more of my unintelligible happy noises.
The excitement, however, didn’t end there. As it turns out the i4 decided to reward me for my bravery. So, coming out of the aforementioned banking, it let its rear end come out in a progressive and manageable slide. It wasn’t huge, but because it felt so initiative and controlled, I kept adding more throttle instead of backing off. Eventually, the ESC came knocking. But for that small period, it felt hugely fulfilling. It also revealed that electric or ICE, a rear-wheel-drive BMW sedan is always game for some fun.
Conclusion
The BMW i4 is fast. Very fast. It also slows down with as much ferocity. Plus, it’s eager and forgiving if your ambition eclipses your skill. But, it’s the way the i4 is calibrated - it is progressive, it is intuitive, and it is exciting, be it the steering, the throttle response, or the chassis’ adjustability - which makes the i4 desirable and agreeable at the same time.
It’s practical too. With a 500km-plus range, quick charging times, and a spacious and usable cabin, it has the potential to be your everyday car. And at Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom, it's around Rs 4 lakh more expensive than the gorgeous M340i, we agree. But then the i4 also gives you a ‘green’ card to flaunt without being boring or stripping you of your life’s savings. Now that has to count for something.