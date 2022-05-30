Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT vs Renault Kiger Turbo CVT

Performance and Drivability

Both the Magnite and Kiger get the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor which is available either with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The Kiger also offers an AMT though which the Magnite doesn’t. And since it’s the same 999cc engine, the power output in both is 99bhp at 5000rpm and 152Nm at 2200rpm. Surprisingly, this powertrain feels quite refined for a three-cylinder. All the unwanted vibrations and noises of three-pot engine are practically absent at idle or low revs. Even when wrung hard it doesn’t make a typical imbalanced whine. Off the line, both the Magnite and Kiger feel eager and peppy. Even the CVT gearbox paired to this engine is smooth shifting with a non-existent rubber band. It feels like this engine was originally designed around the CVT itself and the manual was more like an afterthought.

In the Kiger, there’s a drive mode with three modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. In the Eco, the acceleration and throttle response is subdued to a point where it feels lethargic. On a contrary, the Normal and Sport modes are more enthusiastic and the change in throttle response in both is noticeable like day and night. Over in the Magnite, there’s no dedicated drive mode selector but you do get a separate Sport mode, with a button hidden in the gearstick. When put against the VBox, the Kiger was able to put down better figures. It completed the 20-80kmph sprint in 5.94 seconds and 40-100kmph in fourth in 7.79 seconds. The Magnite, on the other hand, recorded slightly slower times at 6.22 and 8.38 seconds respectively. Even the sprint from standstill to a 100kmph was achieved in Kiger in 10.72 seconds and Magnite did the same in 11.14 seconds. These figures might be fractionally different from each other, but generally, these times are quite quick.

With petrol engines, the fuel economy plays a vital role. Being smaller displacement motors with a turbo, the 1.0-litre motor in both is quite sensitive to fuel efficiency. But more importantly, Kiger’s drive mode which is alters throttle response correspondingly affects the fuel economy figures. Over the same course, at the same time and conditions, the Kiger managed to return a city and highway fuel efficiency of 10.38kmpl and 17.38kmp, respectively. Meanwhile, the Magnite proved to be more frugal with 12.74kmpl in the city and 18.24kmpl on the highway. However, the claimed fuel efficiency figures for the Kiger are slightly higher than that of the Magnite, yet in our tests we achieved higher FEs in the Nissan.

Both the Kiger and Magnite are evenly matched in ride and handling departments. With the tiny dimension, both are easy to drive around the tight confines of the city. Even though the steering response isn’t lightning sharp, it’s predictable and light. Even at highway speeds, it’s also equally receptive. Spending long hours behind the wheel won’t be uncomfortable. As for the ride, both soak up bumps and irregularities quite well. Even over bad or non-existent road surfaces, the pair manages to plod over without complaint. On the flip side, over deep, sharp-edged potholes or road joints, the suspension makes a jolting noise as the damper decompresses. It’s the same in both and sounds like the suspension have taken a bad hit, but it’s just the noise and the suspension is working just fine. Lastly, despite their lightweight – both tipping scales at 1060kg – highway stability is good even when consistently doing triple-digit speeds.