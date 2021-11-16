Volvo XC60 Petrol Mild-Hybrid Facelift - First Look

Introduction

Last month, Volvo launched an updated range of products including the S90 and XC60 facelifts, with prices for both starting at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom) each. We recently had the opportunity to get up close with the S90, and you can read our opinions about it here. We also spent some time with the XC60 facelift, and here’s what we think about it.

How is it on the outside?

In terms of design, the updated Volvo XC90 facelift gets a revised fascia, which now includes a new set of air intakes, a new grille with vertical chrome slats, and the new Volvo emblem, and a new front bumper with a chrome strip running on the lower end. Also on offer are the signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlamps.

On either side, the new Volvo XC60 facelift features a new set of 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The model is now available in six colours such as Crystal White Pearl, Osmium Grey, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey, and Fusion Red.

Towards the posterior, the refreshed SUV receives LED tail lights, a reworked rear bumper with a chrome insert, a body-coloured rear insert, the signature vertically stacked LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a rear wiper and washer, as well as a shark-fin antenna.

How is it on the inside?

Get inside the Volvo XC60 facelift and you are greeted by brown Nappa leather upholstery all around. The dashboard is dominated by a large, vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system that now comes equipped with google services and Volvo Cars app connectivity.

Also on offer is a panoramic sunroof with a sliding function instead of a button as a control, an air purifier, a 36-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, a fully digital instrument console, crystal gear lever, TPMS, a 1,100 watt, 15 speaker Bowers and Wilkins music system, massage and memory function for the front seats, and a Blind Spot Information System or BLIS in Volvo speak.

What’s under the hood?

Pop the hood and you are greeted by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that replaces the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model. This 1,969cc, four-cylinder motor is paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system, and the combined power output of these motors stands at 250bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. We will be driving the new XC60 mild-hybrid facelift soon. Stay tuned for full-fledged review.

Competition and pricing

The Volvo XC60 is available in a single, fully-loaded variant known as B5 Inscription, which is priced at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Range Rover Evoque, and the Lexus NX.

Pictures by Jay Shah