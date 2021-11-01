2021 Volvo S90 petrol mild-hybrid – First Look

Introduction

Taking a step further towards sustainable transition, Volvo Car India has refreshed two of its models in the country. These are the S90 luxury sedan and the XC60 luxury SUV that have received updated exterior styling, added equipment, and most importantly, a petrol mild-hybrid powertrain as against the oil-burner in the existing line-up. While you can read about the 2021 XC60 here, we tell you more about its sedan sibling – the 2021 XC90.

What’s changed on the outside?

The Volvo S90 retains its low-slung stance and a likeable three-box sedan design. The 2021 update for the S90 is subtle and we appreciate that, as Volvo has not fiddled much with the timeless design of this luxury sedan. First up, the vertical slats on the front grille have been preserved. However, the Volvo logo is now more embossed and prominent on the chrome grille. The bumper has also been tweaked and now gets a chrome strip running horizontally below the fog lamps housing.

Moving to the side, the S90 rides on a comfortable set of 18-inch multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. The exterior colour options for the sedan include Denim Blue, Onyx Black, Bright Silver, and Crystal White.

The posterior gets slightly revised LED tail lamps, reworked bumpers with the same horizontal chrome embellishments, and the exhaust tail pipes that are now hidden to give the sedan a more sophisticated and neat look.

What about the interior and features?

Step inside the cabin of the S90 and many elements impress you with their quality and finish. For example, the sculpted front seats are supremely comfortable and provide support in all the right areas. They are ventilated, are electrically adjustable with memory function, come stitched in Nappa leather, and can be had in either Amber or Maroon Brown shade.

The vertically placed nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now Android-powered and is equipped with inbuilt Google-based services like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel commands the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other notable highlights of the S90’s cabin include four-zone climate control, a PS2.5 air purifier, an electric sunroof, Bowers and Wilkins sound system with 19 speakers, crystal gear knob, and ‘Volvo Cars App’ connected tech.

Being a Volvo, safety is paramount in the S90 too. It comes equipped with a host of active and passive safety features such as adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, collision warning, and park assist.

What’s under the hood?

As a part of the transition, the S90 is now offered with a petrol+mild hybrid powertrain. Christened as the B5 Inscription, the luxury sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with a 48V battery that has a combined output of 250bhp and 350Nm of torque. Unlike its SUV brethren, the S90 is a front-wheel-drive and the motor is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and gets rear air suspension.

Competition and Pricing

With its updated looks, newer powertrain, and feature-rich cabin, the Volvo S90 competes against the likes of the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The S90 can be had in a single B5 Inscription trim that is priced at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Photography: Aditya Nadkarni