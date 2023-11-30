India-bound Renault (Dacia) Duster First look

How is it on the outside?

A glance and you can say the chunky character of the Duster has mellowed down to a more squarish avatar. The flared wheel arches are gone and wear a slimmer look. However, the SUV still has that nice stance with a long and tall bonnet. The grille and headlamps form a part of a single unit which will house a Renault logo in the centre for the India-spec model. Although the design will remain identical to what we've seen in earlier models, the grille will be tweaked. The DRLs are a part of the headlamp cluster and the nose has been revamped with air dams. Then, the registration plate and fog lamps are integrated into one unit that extends to the lower skid plate section.

On the sides, the black applique on the fender, black surrounds, and the roof rails lend the car that outdoorsy appearance. Look closely and you'll realise the rear door handle has moved to the C-pillar. Also, the golden bronze ORVM cap might be a highlight across top-spec trims as this was spotted on test mules earlier as well. The boxy-looking rear gets an extended roof spoiler with a split design, which thankfully enhances the silhouette for an otherwise raked windshield. The Y-shaped LED taillamps, too, are refreshing and different from any of the versions we saw on the Duster's predecessors. However, the loading lip seems to be high due to the chunky bumper that gets a faux grey skid plate. Overall, as seen in the pictures, the new Duster looks impressive.