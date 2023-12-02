CarWale Off-Road Day 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Introduction
Specifications
Tyre Size and Brand: 195/80 R15 Bridgestone Dueler H/T tyres
Ground Clearance: 210mm
Off-Road Hardware: Ladder-on-frame Chassis, 4x4 Low Range Transfer Case and Brake LSD
In the company of the indestructible Hilux, tech-laden Gloster, mighty Defender, and the formidable G-Wagon, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny here is the most uncomplicated yet capable 4x4. It’s straightforward and mechanical, and the tiny size also helped its case in some of the tests. And I knew it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Jimny could manage to outdo some of the most capable off-roaders we have here, including the Thar and the Gloster.
With no new age gizmo, nothing fancier than a switch for electronic hill descent control and a proper low-range transfer case with a manually selectable 4x4 mode, the Jimny lined up amidst the Goliaths of the 4x4 world. Moreover, its humble 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine makes 103bhp/134Nm and it’s the only one in the motley crew with a manual gearbox and no locking differential. But, compared to the other full-size off-roaders, this five-door Jimny sits just 3.8m in length, with no overhangs and purpose-built bumpers fore and aft, while tipping the scale at just around 1500kg.
CarWale Off-Road Day Tests Explained
Like every year, we spent the day with these 4x4s putting them through a series of our technical tests. These tests are designed to gauge the true potential they come packing, and not just in an extreme winch-me-out manner, but in real practical situations. For instance, our acceleration test is measured not in terms of time, but also distance. So, you know how effortlessly the SUV can gather momentum on rough gravel in case you have a steep climb up ahead. Also, it will test not only the traction but also how well the 4x4 can put its power down. And weight will surely play an important factor here.
Next up is the slalom, but this year, we added a bit of a twist. Instead of slithering around interspersed cones laid out in a straight line, we laid the cones in a curve. What’s more, the ground surface on one side of the cones was covered with dry grass while the other side was loose gravel. Good steering response and power delivery (with or without ESP intervention) are crucial here.
Then comes the beaker test which is dreaded the most by the ones who get to be co-passengers, so, naturally, we make sure not to skip it. It not only leaves our co-passengers dunked and doused but also tells us how comfortable the ride quality is.
You might have hill-hold control in your car. But in the city, it might not serve its full purpose. But, take it off-road and you will realise how utilitarian a feature it is. When going down a steep hilly slope, hill descent control comes in using engine braking as well as electronic controls to prevent a free plummet down the hill like Jill from the well. Unlike other tests, the slowest one here is the winner.
Lastly, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, right? So, we had some fun too by driving around a well-curated track with tight turns, a slush pit, elevation changes and some fast straights. And we timed it to add some scientific twist to the fun.
How the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Performed
With modern technologies, I repeatedly say that if you are half as intelligent as the car, the car will take care of the rest. But the Jimny is old-school fun. It doesn’t have a lot of horsepower to play with; neither does it have mind-boggling electronics like some of its brethren here. But it has two advantages – lightweight and tiny dimensions - up its sleeve.
Acceleration Test:
As it turns out, the Jimny did the acceleration test in an impressive 4.50 seconds, equaling the Defender which is a 300bhp mammoth that weighs in over 2-2.5 tonnes. It was quick off the line, and the rutted surface posed no problem for the Jimny. It was the third fastest after the two big giants we had this year – the Glendenwagon and the Defender.
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|4.47 seconds
|Land Rover Defender
|4.50 seconds
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|4.50 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|4.84 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|5.06 seconds
|MG Gloster
|5.09 seconds
Hill Descent Test:
Once aligned at the top of the hill, the 4L engaged and I began the descent. I felt that Jimny took a few moments before realising it was going downhill and engaging the system. Once it did, it started braking and holding the speed down to as low as 5kmph. And since the initial bit took time, despite holding a low speed and the light weight of the Jimny, it came down in 15 seconds, securing the fifth spot on the table.
|Land Rover Defender
|41.97 seconds
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|29.50 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|18.59 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|17.69 seconds
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|15.16 seconds
|MG Gloster
|14.00 seconds
Beaker Test:
Now, I assumed that Jimny would come back with at least 400mL of the 600mL it started with. Having walked the track of the beaker test, I was certain that the undulations and uneven surface weren’t going to be a big task for Jimny’s superb suspension setup. And my guess was almost right, as the Jimny came back with 380mL. Most of the water was lost during initial acceleration and on the one big bump which was taken rather too enthusiastically by Vikrant.
|MG Gloster
|430 ml
|Land Rover Defender
|420ml
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|390ml
|Mahindra Thar
|380ml
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|380ml
|Toyota Hilux
|360ml
The Slalom Test:
My first attempt at the slalom was quite an embarrassing one honestly. I carried slightly higher speed than required, and then when it was time to turn in, I realised, to my much-horrified dismay, that the Jimny’s steering is very slow compared to a regular car. And I ran wide by a huge margin right after the first cone.
But then in the second run, I carried the right pace and had to wrestle my way through the cones. The small dimensions came in handy, and keeping it tight around the cones was easy. And yes, it was second quickest against the clock, only second to the G-Wagon with Vikrant at the helm. But Jimny’s steering could do with a little lightness, a little more quickness and yes, a lot more user-friendliness.
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|13.53 seconds
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|13.93 seconds
|Land Rover Defender
|13.97 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|14.19 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|15.53 seconds
|MG Gloster
|16.00 seconds
Timed Lap:
Instantly, the Jimny had an advantage in the timed lap across the trail track with its tiny dimension. But all was lost because of its ESP. Sensing a slide - since we did the lap time in RWD - it didn’t allow power out of the corners. It also struggled to exit the slush pit quickly failing to gain traction. The ESP remained off on all cars except the Jimny, which in turn ruined its time, and so it came dead last in this test – the only one breaching the one-minute mark.
|MG Gloster
|51.62 seconds
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|51.72 seconds
|Land Rover Defender
|55.68 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|59.37 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|59.40 seconds
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|1 minute 6.60 seconds
Tester’s Note
Undoubtedly the Jimny is a very capable car in experienced hands. There’s an old-school charm to it, which is likeable by many and it holds its own in formidable company as well. But then the trade-off is that it might feel a bit over-utilitarian for everyday usability. It is suited for very specific applications – like driving around your own estate farm – but doesn’t feel comfortable doing office commute in the traffic of Mumbai or Bangalore. Coming back to off-roading, it has a lot of heart and hardware and as I said earlier, it requires a veteran hand to exploit the full potential of this cute little 4x4.
Conclusion
The Jimny then proved to be a mountain goat amongst the elephants. We might have doubted its capabilities but it did manage to impress us. Sure, it’s small, but its no-fuss and mechanical nature helped it finish third in our overall tests behind the two cars with huge price tags. Also, it still is the most affordable true-blue 4x4 your money can buy today that will hold its own in the company of all-time greats. It’s a future classic indeed.
Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi