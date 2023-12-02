CarWale Off-Road Day 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny

How the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Performed

With modern technologies, I repeatedly say that if you are half as intelligent as the car, the car will take care of the rest. But the Jimny is old-school fun. It doesn’t have a lot of horsepower to play with; neither does it have mind-boggling electronics like some of its brethren here. But it has two advantages – lightweight and tiny dimensions - up its sleeve.

Acceleration Test:

As it turns out, the Jimny did the acceleration test in an impressive 4.50 seconds, equaling the Defender which is a 300bhp mammoth that weighs in over 2-2.5 tonnes. It was quick off the line, and the rutted surface posed no problem for the Jimny. It was the third fastest after the two big giants we had this year – the Glendenwagon and the Defender.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4.47 seconds Land Rover Defender 4.50 seconds Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4.50 seconds Toyota Hilux 4.84 seconds Mahindra Thar 5.06 seconds MG Gloster 5.09 seconds

Hill Descent Test:

Once aligned at the top of the hill, the 4L engaged and I began the descent. I felt that Jimny took a few moments before realising it was going downhill and engaging the system. Once it did, it started braking and holding the speed down to as low as 5kmph. And since the initial bit took time, despite holding a low speed and the light weight of the Jimny, it came down in 15 seconds, securing the fifth spot on the table.

Land Rover Defender 41.97 seconds Mercedes-Benz G-Class 29.50 seconds Toyota Hilux 18.59 seconds Mahindra Thar 17.69 seconds Maruti Suzuki Jimny 15.16 seconds MG Gloster 14.00 seconds

Beaker Test:

Now, I assumed that Jimny would come back with at least 400mL of the 600mL it started with. Having walked the track of the beaker test, I was certain that the undulations and uneven surface weren’t going to be a big task for Jimny’s superb suspension setup. And my guess was almost right, as the Jimny came back with 380mL. Most of the water was lost during initial acceleration and on the one big bump which was taken rather too enthusiastically by Vikrant.

MG Gloster 430 ml Land Rover Defender 420ml Mercedes-Benz G-Class 390ml Mahindra Thar 380ml Maruti Suzuki Jimny 380ml Toyota Hilux 360ml

The Slalom Test:

My first attempt at the slalom was quite an embarrassing one honestly. I carried slightly higher speed than required, and then when it was time to turn in, I realised, to my much-horrified dismay, that the Jimny’s steering is very slow compared to a regular car. And I ran wide by a huge margin right after the first cone.

But then in the second run, I carried the right pace and had to wrestle my way through the cones. The small dimensions came in handy, and keeping it tight around the cones was easy. And yes, it was second quickest against the clock, only second to the G-Wagon with Vikrant at the helm. But Jimny’s steering could do with a little lightness, a little more quickness and yes, a lot more user-friendliness.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 13.53 seconds Maruti Suzuki Jimny 13.93 seconds Land Rover Defender 13.97 seconds Mahindra Thar 14.19 seconds Toyota Hilux 15.53 seconds MG Gloster 16.00 seconds

Timed Lap:

Instantly, the Jimny had an advantage in the timed lap across the trail track with its tiny dimension. But all was lost because of its ESP. Sensing a slide - since we did the lap time in RWD - it didn’t allow power out of the corners. It also struggled to exit the slush pit quickly failing to gain traction. The ESP remained off on all cars except the Jimny, which in turn ruined its time, and so it came dead last in this test – the only one breaching the one-minute mark.