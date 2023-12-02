CarWale Off-Road Day 2023: Mahindra Thar

Introduction
Specifications
Tyre Size and Brand: 255/65 R18, MRF Wanderer AT Tyres
Ground Clearance: 226mm
Off-road gear: Manual Shift Part-Time 4WD with High & Low Reduction Gear
The Mahindra Thar needs no introduction. And now, it has made its return to our newest edition of the 2023 CarWale Off-Road Day to compete against the new bunch of five tough 4x4s. This Mahindra is a rugged and versatile off-road SUV designed to tackle the most challenging terrain with its 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 130brake horsepower and 300Nm of torque.
The one we have for this edition is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and comes standard with four-wheel drive and a low-range transfer case. It also has a ground clearance of 226mm, allowing it to clear obstacles such as rocks and logs without getting stuck. With an approach angle of 41.8 degrees, it can climb over steep obstacles without getting hung up. It also has a departure angle of 36.8 degrees, which means it can descend from steep obstacles without getting stuck.
Overall, the Thar is a highly capable off-road SUV that is perfect for anyone who wants to explore the wild. But that is for another day. For this time, it has to prove itself against some serious off-roaders like Jimny, the mountain goat, Gloster, the black swan, mighty Defender, tough Toyota Hilux, and the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
CarWale Off-Road Day Tests Explained
Before we tell you how the Thar fared, let’s take a quick look at the series of tests that we lined up for all the 4x4 contestants. First up was the hill descent to test a vehicle's ability to descend a steep hill without the driver having to use the brakes. It is a critical test for off-road vehicles, as they often need to be able to safely descend steep hills in challenging terrain. To perform the hill descent test, the vehicle is driven down from the top of a steep hill at a constant and slowest speed possible. The driver is not allowed to use the brakes or the accelerator.
The slalom was the second one to test a vehicle's ability to manoeuvre through a series of tight turns and also the driver’s hand-eye coordination, reaction time, and ability to control their vehicles in tight spaces. Here, the vehicle is driven through a course of cones that are placed close together. The vehicle to have passed the course the quickest without hitting any of the cones wins this round. Then, the beaker test is probably the most fun-filled test for the driver and agitating one for the passenger! It’s an interesting way to test the overall ride quality of the vehicle when driven on a loose and uneven surface. All this with a 600ml water beaker in the passenger’s hand!
Then, we had the lap time test at the Pro Dirt’s closed off-road course to test a vehicle's overall performance. This is a comprehensive test that assesses the vehicle's engine and gearbox tandem, handling over different surfaces, and the 4x4 system along with the performance of the tyres. The lap time is measured in seconds and the SUV is considered to have passed the test if it can complete the course quickly. Next up is the exhilarating acceleration test that is taped at 40m from the start to the finish line. It evaluates the engine power, weight of the SUV, and the traction from the vehicle as it rolls off from a standstill and timed as it accelerates.
How the Mahindra Thar Performed
Acceleration Test
And now, it's time to introduce the Thar to the five obstacles that it has to tackle!
First up, is the acceleration test! We kept the Thar in its default RWD mode and smashed the throttle! With a dramatic rear wheel spin, the Thar sprinted like a baby Rhino towards the finish line, recording a time of 5.06 seconds. But, was this time enough to beat its rivals? Well, fifth position out of six isn’t very impressive!
|Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
|4.47 seconds
|Land Rover Defender
|4.5 seconds
|Maruti Jimny
|4.5 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|4.84 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|5.06 seconds
|MG Gloster
|5.09 seconds
Hill Descent Test
Next up on the list was the hill descent test!
This was the time I engaged the four-low (4L) gear and slotted the transmission into manual mode. Letting go of the throttle and the brakes and trusting this Mahindra SUV, the car started to descend the hill at a controlled speed. With my eyes focused on the road ahead, carefully navigating the car around any obstacles, the Thar exited the pit in 17.69 seconds. Done and dusted with the fourth position on the scoreboard!
|Land Rover Defender
|41.97 seconds
|Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
|29.5 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|18.69 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|17.69 seconds
|Maruti Jimny
|15.16 seconds
|MG Gloster
|14.00 seconds
The Slalom Test
The Thar has a relatively shorter wheelbase and isn’t very wide either. That means carving the perfect turn around the cone would be easier. Gripping the steering wheel tightly, and darting my eyes back and forth between the cones, I scurried my way to be quick and precise to avoid hitting any of them.
The car weaved through the cones, my heart pounding in my chest. I tried my best to remain focused until the car crossed the finish line and I slammed on the brakes. The Thar and I passed the slalom test with all cones intact. While it was a second slower than the potent contenders, fourth position is something I don’t mind.
|Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
|13.53 seconds
|Maruti Jimny
|13.93 seconds
|Land Rover Defender
|13.97 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|14.19 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|15.53 seconds
|MG Gloster
|16.00 seconds
The Beaker Test
The beaker test was probably the one I disliked the most for two reasons! One, because I didn’t get to drive and secondly, I had to sit on the passenger seat holding a 600ml water beaker as steadily as possible! But this test is also our interesting way to gauge the off-road ride quality of a vehicle and how planted it remains on challenging surfaces. While the Thar did prove its prowess with commendable numbers, this test resulted in the most dreaded one. And as it turns out, Vikrant had great fun and I had 220ml (out of 600ml) of water drenching my trousers!
|MG Gloster
|430ml
|Land Rover Defender
|420ml
|Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
|390ml
|Mahindra Thar
|380ml
|Maruti Jimny
|380ml
|Toyota Hilux
|360ml
The Timed Lap
The lap time is the test where it all comes together. It requires a combination of a fast vehicle, skilled driver, and to an extent, a favourable course. The ample low-end torque from the diesel motor and 4x4 system made it easy to power through the loose surface and slush. The suspension was also excellent, and it soaked up all the bumps and ruts with ease.
The Thar's steering was responsive and precise, making it easy to navigate through the sharp bends. The brakes were also strong and effective, giving the required confidence to tackle the steep hills. Overall, I was impressed with the Mahindra Thar's off-road performance clocking the timer at 59.4 seconds.
|MG Gloster
|51.62 seconds
|Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
|51.72 seconds
|Land Rover Defender
|55.68 seconds
|Toyota Hilux
|59.37 seconds
|Mahindra Thar
|59.4 seconds
|Maruti Jimny
|1 minute 6.60 seconds
Conclusion
The Thar didn’t make its comeback to the CarWale Off-Road Day for no reason. Its literal go-anywhere capabilities, proven 4x4 hardware, and robustness, all put together in a budget-friendly package, is a recipe that would make a novice like me look like an off-road expert. Overall, the Thar stood fifth on the points table. Sure, it didn’t outshine the more tech-loaded and potent SUVs out there in this annual occurrence. But the Thar did not struggle in any of the challenges thrown at it. And most importantly, I returned home with some valuable off-road learnings from a legendary SUV!
Photography: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi