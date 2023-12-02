CarWale Off-Road Day 2023: Mahindra Thar

How the Mahindra Thar Performed

Acceleration Test

And now, it's time to introduce the Thar to the five obstacles that it has to tackle!

First up, is the acceleration test! We kept the Thar in its default RWD mode and smashed the throttle! With a dramatic rear wheel spin, the Thar sprinted like a baby Rhino towards the finish line, recording a time of 5.06 seconds. But, was this time enough to beat its rivals? Well, fifth position out of six isn’t very impressive!

Mercedes-Benz G Wagon 4.47 seconds Land Rover Defender 4.5 seconds Maruti Jimny 4.5 seconds Toyota Hilux 4.84 seconds Mahindra Thar 5.06 seconds MG Gloster 5.09 seconds

Hill Descent Test

Next up on the list was the hill descent test!

This was the time I engaged the four-low (4L) gear and slotted the transmission into manual mode. Letting go of the throttle and the brakes and trusting this Mahindra SUV, the car started to descend the hill at a controlled speed. With my eyes focused on the road ahead, carefully navigating the car around any obstacles, the Thar exited the pit in 17.69 seconds. Done and dusted with the fourth position on the scoreboard!

Land Rover Defender 41.97 seconds Mercedes-Benz G Wagon 29.5 seconds Toyota Hilux 18.69 seconds Mahindra Thar 17.69 seconds Maruti Jimny 15.16 seconds MG Gloster 14.00 seconds

The Slalom Test

The Thar has a relatively shorter wheelbase and isn’t very wide either. That means carving the perfect turn around the cone would be easier. Gripping the steering wheel tightly, and darting my eyes back and forth between the cones, I scurried my way to be quick and precise to avoid hitting any of them.

The car weaved through the cones, my heart pounding in my chest. I tried my best to remain focused until the car crossed the finish line and I slammed on the brakes. The Thar and I passed the slalom test with all cones intact. While it was a second slower than the potent contenders, fourth position is something I don’t mind.

Mercedes-Benz G Wagon 13.53 seconds Maruti Jimny 13.93 seconds Land Rover Defender 13.97 seconds Mahindra Thar 14.19 seconds Toyota Hilux 15.53 seconds MG Gloster 16.00 seconds

The Beaker Test

The beaker test was probably the one I disliked the most for two reasons! One, because I didn’t get to drive and secondly, I had to sit on the passenger seat holding a 600ml water beaker as steadily as possible! But this test is also our interesting way to gauge the off-road ride quality of a vehicle and how planted it remains on challenging surfaces. While the Thar did prove its prowess with commendable numbers, this test resulted in the most dreaded one. And as it turns out, Vikrant had great fun and I had 220ml (out of 600ml) of water drenching my trousers!

MG Gloster 430ml Land Rover Defender 420ml Mercedes-Benz G Wagon 390ml Mahindra Thar 380ml Maruti Jimny 380ml Toyota Hilux 360ml

The Timed Lap

The lap time is the test where it all comes together. It requires a combination of a fast vehicle, skilled driver, and to an extent, a favourable course. The ample low-end torque from the diesel motor and 4x4 system made it easy to power through the loose surface and slush. The suspension was also excellent, and it soaked up all the bumps and ruts with ease.

The Thar's steering was responsive and precise, making it easy to navigate through the sharp bends. The brakes were also strong and effective, giving the required confidence to tackle the steep hills. Overall, I was impressed with the Mahindra Thar's off-road performance clocking the timer at 59.4 seconds.