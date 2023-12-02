CarWale Off-Road Day 2023: MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition

CarWale Off-Road Day Tests Explained

Like every year, the 2023 CarWale Off-Road Day constituted five different types of tests. Our main agenda behind these was to test the potential of these 4x4s when the roads cease to exist along with their practical application.

The first of the five tests was the 40-metre acceleration test. For this, the 4WD sprints from a standstill to a 40-metre mark on an off-road patch that has loose gravel. This test helps us to determine the car’s ability to put the power down, especially if there’s a short run-up available to gain momentum ahead of a steep climb.

Next was the Slalom test, but with a twist – a twisted slalom if you will. The surface that we chose to perform this test was partially covered with grass accompanied by gravel on a curve. This test exercised the 4x4s’ manoeuvrability, requiring the driver to navigate through the cones placed at a fixed interval without hitting them. On the clock, if a car touches the cone, it’s a 2-second penalty in our rulebook.

The third test was a new one – the hill descent test. We introduced this as most cars – whether it's a hardcore 4x4 or not – now come equipped with a hill descent control. Here we evaluated not only the electronic prowess of braking and traction while going down a hill or steep slope but also the engine braking, if any. The car that came down the slowest won the race.

Following this, it was time to get your pants wet, but not in the way you thought it to be. It was the beaker test. In this, we gauge the SUV’s ride quality and its body roll with Vikrant driving the SUV on a fixed lap and me holding the beaker filled with 600ml of water. The one who got out of the car with maximum water in the beaker won the test.

Last but not least, the lap time on a curated track. This track had a couple of right- and left-handers, water dip, tight U-turns, and a fast straight runway. Unlike conventional track racing, the offroad lap time assessed the SUVs on various prowess aspects, such as engine performance, agility, steering handling, and suspension.

Now let’s see how the Gloster performed in all of these tests at the 2023 CarWale Off-Road Day.