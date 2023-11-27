Audi Q3 40 TFSI Technology: 1000km test

Introduction

We had the Audi Q3 with us for a couple of months. The period wasn’t long enough to induct it into our long-term fleet, but it was enough for us to explore its capabilities beyond our regular road test. In this report, we will fill you in on what’s good and what’s not about living with the Q3.

Now, there’s no denying that Audi is doing better than it has in previous years in terms of sales. But it’s also clear that this growth is fuelled - even if in part - by the substantial discounts available on its line-up. We mention this because the Q3, at Rs 62 lakh on the road for this 40 TFSI Technology trim, is an expensive proposition for what it offers. But, factor in the discounts, and it begins to make more sense.

Now, before we tell you what’s good and what’s not about the Q3, let’s take a look at some figures that matter.