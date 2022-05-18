2022 Porsche Macan First Drive Review

Powering the Macan is the two-litre turbo petrol motor that now makes 261bhp and 400Nm of torque which is more than the previous gen model. You also get a twin-clutch PDK gearbox that transfers the power to all four wheels. Since this is the base model, you don’t get multiple drive modes either; just Sport and Off-road.

Turn the ignition, yes, no start/stop button here either and the Macan barks to life and then settles into a refined hum. On the go, driven normally, the engine is as refined as it can get. Throttle response is good and despite being just a two-litre engine, there is no noticeable lag. The Sport mode makes things louder and quicker. In fact, the throttle response gets sharper and the gearshifts get more aggressive too. Throttle fully buried, we managed a 0-100kmph time 6.69 seconds which is quick. But it’s in everyday driving conditions that the Macan really excels. The compact dimensions means it’s not cumbersome to weave through traffic and with the meaty 400Nm on tap, the Macan makes it into gaps with absolute ease. Overtaking too feels like a breeze as the Macan just passes everything effortlessly.

And this ease of driving just gets better on the highways where the Macan really comes into its own. Even at triple-digit speeds there is more than enough performance should you need it. And the Macan really loves it when you try pushing it harder. Everything just comes together in harmony as the revs start building and the Macan can really surprise you with its mid- and top-end performance and not to mention the strong braking too. Now, be it refined in-town performance or spirited highway performance, the Macan excels at both places.