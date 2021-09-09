Porsche 718 Spyder - First Look

Introduction

Earlier this year, Porsche India landed the drop-top version of the 718 Cayman GT4 on the Indian shores. Based on and mechanically identical to the hard-top Cayman GT4, this convertible has dropped its Boxster suffix and is now referred to as the 718 Spyder. Besides that, it has the same gorgeous looks, corner carving, throttle blipping, and the wind-in-the-hair thrill you would expect from a two-door Porsche. Recently, we got a chance to meet the 718 Spyder in person and here are the details.

How is it on the outside?

The 718 has a low-slung stance and sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. While the silver finish is offered as standard, the one we see here is optional that comes painted in satin black. Besides this, the front fascia gets the signature bi-Xenon headlights housed in a tinted cluster. For enhanced downforce, the front bumper gets large central and side air intakes as well as a lip spoiler with ‘Spyder’ embossing.

The rear deck flows down to a wing spoiler that is auto-deployed at speeds over 120kmph. Our personal favourite are the tinted LED tail lamps and the redesigned functional diffuser that generates proper downforce and reduces the overall lift by almost 50 per cent. And of course, it comes with the sonorous blacked-out dual-sport exhaust system that will make you grin every time you mash the throttle.

Now, it is worth noting that the soft top on the Spyder has a partial electric mechanism. Once the roof latch is unhooked electrically, the fabric top needs to be detached or put back by hand. Apart from this, the badging at the rear also gets a contrast black finish.

How is it on the inside?

Open the frameless doors and you are greeted by a plush looking cabin. The two-way electrically adjustable Sports Seats Plus are standard fitment. Also, the heated multifunctional steering wheel, door panel armrests, and centre console are generously draped in black Alcantara that is further accentuated with the use of contrast red stitching.

The headrests get the special ‘Spyder’ emblem while the internal door handles are swapped for door pulls. Other highlights of this 718 include an electric parking brake, reverse parking camera, a touchscreen infotainment system, two 12V sockets, and a 4.6-inch coloured display on the instrument cluster. This minuscule also packs in a fair amount of storage spaces. It has fore and aft luggage space, dashboard-integrated two individual cup holders, and door pockets.

Engine

This topless 718 has the same mid-engine layout and is powered by the 4.0-litre straight-six, naturally-aspirated engine. Available at the tap of the right foot is prodigious 414bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The power is dispensed solely through a six-speed manual gearbox to the rear wheels darting the sports car to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.9 seconds. It keeps you pinned in the seat until it reaches the top speed of 301kmph.

The new 718 also adds a host of optional packages as standard such as the Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock, and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which lowers the ride height by 30millimetres.

With the price tag of Rs 1.60 crore, ex-showroom, the 718 Spyder is undoubtedly one of the ‘affordable’, focused, and agile two-door drop-top that one can buy in India, with no direct rivals. However, in the same price range, one can also consider more practical and powerful four-door saloon alternatives like the BMW M5 Competition and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.