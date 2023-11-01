CarWale
    Hyundai Aura now comes equipped with six airbags as standard

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Aura now comes equipped with six airbags as standard
    • Prices in the country start from Rs. 6,43,700 (ex-showroom)
    • Offered in petrol and CNG guises

    A few days ago, Korean automaker, Hyundai, announced six airbags as standard across its portfolio. This was announced at an event in Delhi where the brand revealed the safety rating of its recently launched sedan, the Verna. Now, amidst the rising awareness of car safety in the country, the brand has taken a significant step by including six airbags as standard across its entire lineup. Amongst them is its sub-four-metre sedan, the Aura.

    Earlier, cars like the Exter, i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona electric, and the Ioniq 5 were equipped with six airbags as standard. However, models like the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and the Venue N Line missed out on this safety feature.

    Hyundai Aura Left Side Curtain Airbag

    Currently, the Aura can be had in four variants, including the E, S, SX, and SX(O), across petrol and CNG fuel options. Powering the sedan is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in the petrol guise and 68bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG guise. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across all the variants, while the AMT unit is offered with select variants.

    The rivals to the Hyundai Aura include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Tata Tigor.

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.61 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.61 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.79 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.54 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.53 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.18 Lakh

