Hyundai Aura now comes equipped with six airbags as standard

Prices in the country start from Rs. 6,43,700 (ex-showroom)

Offered in petrol and CNG guises

A few days ago, Korean automaker, Hyundai, announced six airbags as standard across its portfolio. This was announced at an event in Delhi where the brand revealed the safety rating of its recently launched sedan, the Verna. Now, amidst the rising awareness of car safety in the country, the brand has taken a significant step by including six airbags as standard across its entire lineup. Amongst them is its sub-four-metre sedan, the Aura.

Earlier, cars like the Exter, i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona electric, and the Ioniq 5 were equipped with six airbags as standard. However, models like the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and the Venue N Line missed out on this safety feature.

Currently, the Aura can be had in four variants, including the E, S, SX, and SX(O), across petrol and CNG fuel options. Powering the sedan is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in the petrol guise and 68bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG guise. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across all the variants, while the AMT unit is offered with select variants.

The rivals to the Hyundai Aura include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Tata Tigor.