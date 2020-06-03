Please Tell Us Your City

  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Interior dimensions compared

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Interior dimensions compared

June 03, 2020, 10:01 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
52199 Views
A comparison road test of : Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the bestselling compact SUV in its segment, despite facing stiff competition from its rivals. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon is the highest selling car for the homegrown carmaker. Both the cars also received a facelift early this year. So, if you are in the market for a spacious compact SUV, here's a quick comparison between the interior dimensions of both the SUVs.

Cabin Space - Front

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Front-Seats

The Vitara Brezza has a legroom of 790mm, which is 30mm less than the Tata Nexon's 820mm. And despite being a relatively narrower car, the Vitara Brezza features a wider cabin with a shoulder room of 1390mm, compared to 1310mm in the Nexon. And being taller means, it offers better headroom than the Nexon. But the Nexon fights back by offering better seat comfort.

Front RowMaruti Vitara BrezzaTata Nexon
Legroom(Max/min)790/560mm820/630mm
Headroom1000mm980mm
Shoulder room1390mm1310mm
Backrest height560mm590mm
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Front-Seats

Cabin Space - Rear

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rear Seat Space

While both the cars are evenly matched at the front, the story is completely different at the back. The Tata Nexon is better than the Vitara Brezza in all the parameters barring headroom. The Nexon offers more legroom and shoulder room, while the seating comfort, too, is better in the Nexon.

Second RowMaruti Suzuki BrezzaTata Nexon
Legroom(Max/min)900/660mm910/720mm
Ideal legroom700mm730mm
Headroom970mm920mm
Shoulder room1340mm1380mm
Seat base length470mm490mm
Backrest height560mm610mm
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rear Seat Space

Boot Space Capacity

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Boot Space

When it comes to cargo space, the Nexon is a clear winner with a capacity of 368 litres, compared to 324 litres in the Vitara Brezza. The Nexon's boot is deeper than the Vitara Brezza, and is practical as well with a lower loading-lip height of 680mm, which helps shoving large bags inside with ease.

Boot SpaceMaruti Vitara BrezzaTata Nexon
Length/Width/Height700/1020/480mm710/940/550mm
Boot space capacity328 litres368 litres
Loading Lip Height730mm680mm
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Boot Space

Conclusion

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

So, as far as space is concerned, the Tata Nexon is the outright winner. It offers more space, both, at the front as well as the back, and features a larger cargo area as well. In terms of mechanicals, the Vitara Brezza only gets a petrol option, while the Nexon also comes with a diesel motor.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior
Photos

