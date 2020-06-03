Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Interior dimensions compared

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the bestselling compact SUV in its segment, despite facing stiff competition from its rivals. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon is the highest selling car for the homegrown carmaker. Both the cars also received a facelift early this year. So, if you are in the market for a spacious compact SUV, here's a quick comparison between the interior dimensions of both the SUVs.