Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Interior dimensions compared

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the bestselling compact SUV in its segment, despite facing stiff competition from its rivals. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon is the highest selling car for the homegrown carmaker. Both the cars also received a facelift early this year. So, if you are in the market for a spacious compact SUV, here's a quick comparison between the interior dimensions of both the SUVs.
The Vitara Brezza has a legroom of 790mm, which is 30mm less than the Tata Nexon's 820mm. And despite being a relatively narrower car, the Vitara Brezza features a wider cabin with a shoulder room of 1390mm, compared to 1310mm in the Nexon. And being taller means, it offers better headroom than the Nexon. But the Nexon fights back by offering better seat comfort.
|Front Row
|Maruti Vitara Brezza
|Tata Nexon
|Legroom(Max/min)
|790/560mm
|820/630mm
|Headroom
|1000mm
|980mm
|Shoulder room
|1390mm
|1310mm
|Backrest height
|560mm
|590mm
While both the cars are evenly matched at the front, the story is completely different at the back. The Tata Nexon is better than the Vitara Brezza in all the parameters barring headroom. The Nexon offers more legroom and shoulder room, while the seating comfort, too, is better in the Nexon.
|Second Row
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Tata Nexon
|Legroom(Max/min)
|900/660mm
|910/720mm
|Ideal legroom
|700mm
|730mm
|Headroom
|970mm
|920mm
|Shoulder room
|1340mm
|1380mm
|Seat base length
|470mm
|490mm
|Backrest height
|560mm
|610mm
When it comes to cargo space, the Nexon is a clear winner with a capacity of 368 litres, compared to 324 litres in the Vitara Brezza. The Nexon's boot is deeper than the Vitara Brezza, and is practical as well with a lower loading-lip height of 680mm, which helps shoving large bags inside with ease.
|Boot Space
|Maruti Vitara Brezza
|Tata Nexon
|Length/Width/Height
|700/1020/480mm
|710/940/550mm
|Boot space capacity
|328 litres
|368 litres
|Loading Lip Height
|730mm
|680mm
So, as far as space is concerned, the Tata Nexon is the outright winner. It offers more space, both, at the front as well as the back, and features a larger cargo area as well. In terms of mechanicals, the Vitara Brezza only gets a petrol option, while the Nexon also comes with a diesel motor.
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 8.32 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 8.56 Lakh onwards
|Delhi
|₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 8.27 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 8.09 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 7.75 Lakh onwards
