Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Renault Triber: Interior dimensions compared

Moving on to the second row, the Triber still surprisingly manages to offer more legroom, thanks to its long wheelbase. Even the headroom is just short by 40mm. And the shoulder room is down by 20mm compared to the Ertiga. This means the second row of the Triber isn’t as cramped as you’d expect from a car with an overall length of just 3990mm. Even though they look thin and cost-effective, the Triber’s seat isn’t uncomfortable either. Sure, they aren’t as soft and supportive as the larger ones you get in the Ertiga, they manage to do their job without major complains. Over the Ertiga, you get large and plusher seats, roof-mounted AC vents, and foldable centre armrest. Both these cars get split-folding and tumble seats to access the third row.

Rear Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Renault Triber Legroom(Max/min) 820/630mm 900/700mm Ideal legroom 830mm 700mm Headroom 1000mm 960mm Shoulder room 1300mm 1280mm Seat base length 520mm 490mm Backrest height 560mm 600mm