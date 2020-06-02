Please Tell Us Your City

  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Renault Triber: Interior dimensions compared

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Renault Triber: Interior dimensions compared

June 02, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
39787 Views
A comparison road test of : Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Exterior

If you are looking for an affordable seven-seater, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been the default choice ever since it was launched in 2013. It offered seating for seven while being spacious, practical and easy on the pocket. So when Renault launched the Triber – based on the successful Kwid – everyone sat up and took notice. This seven-seater from the French carmaker is compact and packs some clever seating engineering while being available in the B-segment hatchback pricing. So let us take a look at how the interior dimensions of the two affordable seven-seaters compare on paper.

Front Row

Maruti-Suzuki-Ertiga-Interior

The Ertiga’s cabin is thoroughly modern and manages to offer a big car feel. The beige and wooden trims also add to its airy feel. Meanwhile, the Triber is quite compact yet manages to offer more legroom of 900/700mm compared to Ertiga’s 850/620mm. But Ertiga’s taller height ensures an ample headroom of 1070mm; and the shoulder room of 1310mm is also much more than what Triber offers (970mm and 1270mm, respectively). Meanwhile, the seats in the Ertiga are large and offers a fair amount of support. On the other hand, the Triber does not offer adjustable headrest for the front row, which is a bit of a surprise. 

Renault-Triber-Interior
Front CabinMaruti Suzuki ErtigaRenault Triber
Legroom(Max/min)850/620mm900/700mm
Headroom1070mm970mm
Shoulder room1310mm1270mm
Backrest height620mm610mm

Second Row

Maruti-Suzuki-Ertiga-Interior

Moving on to the second row, the Triber still surprisingly manages to offer more legroom, thanks to its long wheelbase. Even the headroom is just short by 40mm. And the shoulder room is down by 20mm compared to the Ertiga. This means the second row of the Triber isn’t as cramped as you’d expect from a car with an overall length of just 3990mm. Even though they look thin and cost-effective, the Triber’s seat isn’t uncomfortable either. Sure, they aren’t as soft and supportive as the larger ones you get in the Ertiga, they manage to do their job without major complains. Over the Ertiga, you get large and plusher seats, roof-mounted AC vents, and foldable centre armrest. Both these cars get split-folding and tumble seats to access the third row.

Renault-Triber-Interior
RearMaruti Suzuki ErtigaRenault Triber
Legroom(Max/min)820/630mm900/700mm
Ideal legroom830mm700mm
Headroom1000mm960mm
Shoulder room1300mm1280mm
Seat base length520mm490mm
Backrest height560mm600mm

Third row

2018-Maruti-Suzuki-Ertiga-First-Drive-Review

The third row in the Triber is not as confined as you’d think. Two adults can sit at the back for usual city commutes without feeling claustrophobic. Although we think the seats could certainly do with better support and cushioning, at no point does it get uncomfortable. And the same goes for the Ertiga which also allows comfortable seating for two. There’s a large quarter window, three-point seat belt, and amenities like cup-holder and 12V power supply here. With the seats up, the boot space of the Ertiga is ample at 209 litres which cannot be said about the Triber. However, you could remove the third-row seats of the Triber entirely to make way for a luggage space of 625 litres.

Renault Triber Interior
Third RowMaruti Suzuki ErtigaRenault Triber
Legroom(Max/min)780/640mm860/570mm
Headroom900mm900mm
Shoulder room1050mm1240mm
Seat base length450mm460mm
Backrest height550mm550mm
Boot
Length/width/height420/1240/500mm880/1090/550mm
Loading lip height720mm670mm
Loading lid height1950mm1880mm

Pictures by Kapil Angane

