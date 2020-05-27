Toyota Glanza vs Honda Jazz: Interior dimensions compared

Please Tell Us Your City
Last week, we brought you a comprehensive comparison between the Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai Elite i20, to attest which car offers better interior space. After all, cabin space and comfort is highly important as that's where you spend most of your time. This time around, we bring you a detailed comparison between the Toyota Glanza and the Honda Jazz BS6.
Both, the Glanza and the Jazz have well-appointed cabins with enough space and creature comforts. But, coming to the specifics, both are evenly matched. Where the Glanza gets 110mm more headroom, at 860mm, and better back support, the Jazz counters it with more headroom and shoulder room. So, it's a tie between the two in round one.
|Front Row
|Toyota Glanza
|Honda Jazz
|Legroom (max/min)
|860/630mm
|750/630mm
|Headroom (max/min)
|970mm
|1000mm
|Shoulder Room
|1340mm
|1370mm
|Backrest Height
|600mm
|580mm
At the back, both the cars are neck to neck with each other, but it's the Honda Jazz that is the clear winner here. At 890mm, it offers 20mm more legroom and 60mm higher headroom, compared to the Toyota Glanza. But, this Toyota fights back with more shoulder room and better back support.
|Second Row
|Toyota Glanza
|Honda Jazz
|Legroom (max/min)
|870/650mm
|890/710mm
|Ideal Legroom
|750mm
|740mm
|Headroom
|890mm
|950mm
|Shoulder Room
|1300mm
|1270mm
|Seat Base Length
|460mm
|470mm
|Backrest Height
|580mm
|550mm
The Glanza has a boot space capacity of 339 litres. But here again, the Honda Jazz offers more space with a capacity of 354 litres. What's interesting though, is that the Jazz BS6 has a 230mm lower loading-lip height, which means shoving luggage inside the boot is easier in this Honda.
|Boot Space
|Toyota Glanza
|Honda Jazz
|Length/Width/Height
|710/1010/590mm
|670/1010/560mm
|Boot space capacity
|339 litres
|354 litres
|Loading Lip Height
|830mm
|600mm
In terms of interior space, both the premium hatchbacks are evenly matched. But, the Honda Jazz wins by the virtue of having more legroom, something that is an important deciding factor to make a purchase. Plus, it has more luggage hauling capacity too. And not to forget, the Honda Jazz will also be available with a diesel powertrain in the BS6 era.
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 8.52 Lakh onwards
|Delhi
|₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 8.55 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 8.38 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 8.2 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 8.24 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 7.83 Lakh onwards
