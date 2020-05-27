Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad

Toyota Glanza vs Honda Jazz: Interior dimensions compared

May 27, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
7137 Views
A comparison road test of : Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz BS6

Introduction

Toyota Glanza Exterior

Last week, we brought you a comprehensive comparison between the Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai Elite i20, to attest which car offers better interior space. After all, cabin space and comfort is highly important as that's where you spend most of your time. This time around, we bring you a detailed comparison between the Toyota Glanza and the Honda Jazz BS6.

bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale

Cabin Space - Front

Toyota Glanza Interior

Both, the Glanza and the Jazz have well-appointed cabins with enough space and creature comforts. But, coming to the specifics, both are evenly matched. Where the Glanza gets 110mm more headroom, at 860mm, and better back support, the Jazz counters it with more headroom and shoulder room. So, it's a tie between the two in round one.

Toyota Glanza Interior
Front RowToyota GlanzaHonda Jazz
Legroom (max/min)860/630mm750/630mm
Headroom (max/min)970mm1000mm
Shoulder Room1340mm1370mm
Backrest Height600mm580mm

Cabin Space - Rear

Toyota Glanza Interior

At the back, both the cars are neck to neck with each other, but it's the Honda Jazz that is the clear winner here. At 890mm, it offers 20mm more legroom and 60mm higher headroom, compared to the Toyota Glanza. But, this Toyota fights back with more shoulder room and better back support.

Toyota Glanza Interior
Second RowToyota GlanzaHonda Jazz
Legroom (max/min)870/650mm890/710mm
Ideal Legroom750mm740mm
Headroom 890mm950mm
Shoulder Room1300mm1270mm
Seat Base Length460mm470mm
Backrest Height580mm550mm

Boot Space Capacity

Toyota Glanza Interior

The Glanza has a boot space capacity of 339 litres. But here again, the Honda Jazz offers more space with a capacity of 354 litres. What's interesting though, is that the Jazz BS6 has a 230mm lower loading-lip height, which means shoving luggage inside the boot is easier in this Honda.

Toyota Glanza Interior
Boot SpaceToyota GlanzaHonda Jazz
Length/Width/Height710/1010/590mm670/1010/560mm
Boot space capacity339 litres354 litres
Loading Lip Height830mm600mm

Conclusion

Toyota Glanza Exterior

In terms of interior space, both the premium hatchbacks are evenly matched. But, the Honda Jazz wins by the virtue of having more legroom, something that is an important deciding factor to make a purchase. Plus, it has more luggage hauling capacity too. And not to forget, the Honda Jazz will also be available with a diesel powertrain in the BS6 era.

Toyota Glanza Exterior
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale

Photos

Ad

Toyota Glanza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.52 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.55 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.38 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.2 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.83 Lakh onwards

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers

Tips, Advice & Guides

Car tips, advice & guides from our experts

Tips & Advice 
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in