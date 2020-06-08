Maruti WagonR vs Hyundai Santro AMT - real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

The entry-level hatchback segment is getting all the more crowded with new contenders entering this space. Despite this, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the Hyundai Santro have always been a household name and are here to stay.

We pitted the WagonR ZXi AMT and the Santro Sportz AMT against each other for a comparison test. Let's see what the real-world fuel efficiency figures of these automatic variants are as compared to the ARAI-rated figures, which stand pretty close at 20.52kmpl for the WagonR AMT and 20.3kmpl for the Santro AMT.