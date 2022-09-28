Land Rover Defender 90 First Drive Review

Let me begin by telling you what the new Defender 90 isn’t. It’s unlike anything else on the road nowadays – it’s not a sumptuous, cutting-edge luxo-barge for the elite, and it’s certainly not a humdrum A-to-B vehicle. What it actually is, is an icon reimagined for the 21st century. A genuine albeit properly sophisticated descendent of the original Land Rover Defender 90, the plucky Brit that made its name in the world of off-roading in the 80s and the 90s.

To my eye, the new Defender 90 is an icon already. It’s exactly how a modern take on a classic should be – a simple yet purposeful design that pays homage to the original without being ostentatious or loud. One good look at it, and you know it’s rugged, and you know it wants to go off-road and show you what it can do.

The original Defender 90 is a stubby little thing, and this new one is stubbier still. It’s so high off the ground (in the off-road ride height setting, that is) and so short that it’s almost comical. But the thing is, Land Rover has put in some extra work to make this new model give the same vibe as the original while simultaneously making it off-road friendly.

For starters, some items like the battery and cooling circuits have been relocated to make the front/rear overhangs ultra-short and improve approach and departure angles to 38 and 40 degrees, respectively. The breakover angle of 31 degrees is also pretty solid, and if you ask me, it will take some heavy off-roading to even come close to scraping the underside of the Defender 90. More on that later. Let’s see what it’s like inside.