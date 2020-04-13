Hyundai Aura Turbo Petrol Review: Pros and Cons

Lively Engine

This Aura has the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor. It makes almost 100bhp and 172Nm of torque. What’s nice is that it is silent most of the time. But give it a foot full of the accelerator pedal and the engine noise will please your ears.

The power delivery is linear and there aren’t any jerky surprises. In fact, there’s a strong pull from 1,600rpm onwards all the way till the 6,600 limit. The motor is reasonably flexible too, so in 2nd gear you can do about 15kmph, no need to downshift even for speed breakers.

Slow Speed Ride

The Aura’s ride quality is on the softer side. This means that it offers a cushy ride to its passengers at slow speeds. What also helps is that there’s hardly any suspension noise too, which ups the comfort quotient.

The only things you really hear is some road noise and the truly noisy heavy vehicles. Hyundai has done a good job with the cabin insulation of the Aura.

Ground Clearance

Let’s admit it, sedans aren’t really known for clearing speed breakers easily. They usually tend to scrape their belly with some occupants on board. Not the case with the Aura though.

We’ve put it through most speed breaker sizes with three people and am yet to scrape this Hyundai. No worries here if you miss spotting one, and again, this brings a lot of confidence while driving on our roads, since most of the speed breakers are unmarked and can actually cause more harm than good.

Fresh Looking Cabin

The Aura’s cabin is a pretty one. Everything from to the fish-skin trim, the turbine-looking vents, the dual tone, the large buttons and controls, and the flowing theme onto the centre console; they all look and feel good. We just felt that if the wireless charging layout was more portrait than landscape, I could have read-off my google maps without twisting my head so much; just a thought.

And there’s lots of features to pamper you too. From the chilly climate control, the swift infotainment system, numerous compatibility options for your phone- including the wireless kind just make charging a lot easier.

Space and Seats

Once seated, you appreciate the airy cabin, thanks to the dimensions and large windows. The seats aren’t too soft, so coupled with the nice contours and good back and thigh support, long journeys will be comfy.

We would have liked some extra shoulder support, but that's just grumpy side of me talking. Rear seat is best for two. Although there’s adequate knee and foot room, a flat floor along with a big bench, taking a third occupant will be a squeeze nonetheless.