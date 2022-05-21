2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid — First Drive Review

Now, the car starts in EV mode if the charge isn't used up and shows a green EV indication on the instrument cluster. Otherwise, it switches to the petrol mill and the transition is very smooth. Still, continuous efforts for regen go on while coasting and braking. Yes, this electric motor is dependent on the petrol motor, but this hybrid system efficiently switches between the IC engine and electric power source seamlessly. There's no jerk or jolt, and at city speeds, this also proves to be beneficial for offering higher efficiency. In our highway fuel efficiency tests it returned 18.52kmpl, while in the city — 18.16kmpl. The EV mode, despite its limited range, helped in cutting off the engine, used the electric power, and eventually added to the range. Besides, it’s impressive, given it's a heavy car at 1,700kg.

Once you step hard on the gas pedal, the engine kicks in and takes over from the all-electric drive and gives a nice shove darting ahead. The well-judged throttle response ensures there's no delay while also not being snappy in feedback. Here, the e-CVT further helps provide smooth acceleration and linear power delivery. That said, the speed build-up is gradual and quick overtakes will need to be planned for this lengthy car. Still, the transmission can be worked through the paddle shifts, which gives you a better sense of control and adds to the fun. However, this is where the engine noise can be heard with rising rpm that is also held on for longer by the CVT. That said, gentle throttle inputs still work while cruising on the highway, and coasting only further adds to better fuel efficiency.