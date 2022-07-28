CarWale
    2022 Renault Triber First Drive Review

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    3,631 Views
    Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter

    2022 Renault Triber

    Overall Score

    7 / 10

    The Renault Triber, when it was launched, came across as quite a unique proposition offering flexible seven-seat options and practicality while being a sub-four meter vehicle. And now, Renault has made a bunch of changes to make the package even more appealing. Let's take a look.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Triber still looks fresh. While there are no design changes, it gets an all-new cedar brown shade and the option of dual tone across all colour options. Apart from that, you now also get LED indicators on the ORVMs.

    Dashboard

    Talking about the cabin, the spacious interiors are still a highlight. You get four seating modes and multiple seating combinations, making it extremely flexible. Even the third row seating is extremely usable and is better than what its size may have you believe.

    Rear Seats

    The new Triber gets additional features like the steering mounted audio and phone controls. Also, now the driver’s seat gets height adjustment. The features carried over include the eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but it's not wireless. It also gets LED instrument cluster, push start/stop button and cooled storage in the centre console. We think the update could have included wireless phone charging which is available in the Kiger.

    Third Row Seats

    On the safety front, the Triber gets four airbags, ABS with EBD and a rear view camera. The Triber has also received four stars in the global NCAP crash tests which speaks volumes about its safety.

    Engine Shot

    Powering the Triber is the same one-litre, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine that makes 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. Gearbox duties are handled by a five-speed manual or the five-speed AMT. Now we have driven the Triber AMT extensively and when driven in the city, the performance is adequate. All the torque is concentrated towards the bottom and middle so overtaking slow traffic is not an issue. However, on the highways, the Triber does fall short. The engine lacks the grunt needed for quick overtakes and it takes a lot of planning to overtake faster traffic. The Triber is begging for the one-litre turbo from the Kiger with the CVT gearbox which should completely transform the Triber’s dynamics.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Being a people mover, the Triber needs to be comfortable right and it is. Renault has got the suspension setting just right and managing Mumbai's pothole ridden roads is no problem at all. However one can't just fly over the undulations as the Triber tends to bottom out, but go slow and there is no problem at all.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Prices for the new Triber start at Rs 5.3 lakh and goes on to Rs 7.65 lakh for the top-end RXZ AMT. With its compact dimensions, spacious interiors and modular seating, the Triber was already an excellent people mover for the city. And now with additional features it makes even more sense. We just hope Renault gives it the 1 litre turbo engine and the CVT gearbox soon which will make it the ideal 7 seater in its segment.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Renault Triber Image
    Renault Triber
    ₹ 5.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    
    
    
