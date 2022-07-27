2022 Renault Kiger First Drive Review

What’s new inside and what's on the feature list

Getting inside, the refreshed Kiger flaunts the new red accents running across the dashboard, providing a nice flavour to the all-black cabin. Apart from that, the MY2022 Kiger also has this quilted emboss finishing on the seats. Adding to the sportiness are contrast red stitches on the seats, around the gear lever, and on the steering wheel. Also part of the update is a wireless charger placed down the centre console. It also gets cruise control now. Moreover, the updated Kiger comes with a PM2.5 air filter as standard across the range.

The Kiger continues to offer clever storage options all around the cabin – 29 litre, to be exact. Even the boot capacity of 405 litre is best-in-segment, and it can be extended up to 879 litre by folding down the 60:40 split rear seats. Then, the all-digital driver’s display is configurable depending on the driving mode you are in. In the Eco, you get a green screen, in Normal it is blue, and in Sport mode, it’s red with more information on display, like bhp and Nm bars, and a G-metre as well.

As for the seats, they are fairly comfortable with good bolster support and you get height adjustment as well. Even space at the back is more than ample for two. It has sufficient leg room with a seating position set for my height, it's big on headroom as well, thanks to the tall roof and the flat floor further helps passengers in sitting quite comfortably.

What we have here is the top-spec, loaded to the gills, RXZ version. You get all the modern-day useful features that you’d expect from this segment. This includes LED DRLs and headlamps, LED tail lights, a stylish roof-mounted spoiler, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, functional roof rails, blacked-out door handles, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside the chrome and piano-black finished cabin, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, contrast red stitches on upholstery, cruise control, wireless charger, a digital driver’s display with drive mode skins, 3D surround Arkamys sound system with six speakers, automatic AC, rear defogger, electric folding ORVMs, dual glove box with the lower one being a cooled glove box, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear wipers, push-button start with smartcard key, rear armrest with cup holders, and split seats. You also get an eight-inch floating touchscreen with USB connectivity and a rearview camera.

As for safety, there are four airbags in the RXZ trim with dual front airbags as standard. Then, there are rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door locks, and ISOFIX as well. And if you are wondering, the Renault Kiger has already bagged four stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.