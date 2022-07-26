Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG First Drive Review

What’s it like to drive?

Skoda offers the Monte Carlo treatment with both the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The former is the powerful one with an output of 148bhp/250Nm and mated to a seven-speed DSG. The smaller 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 114bhp/178Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

We had a chance to drive the 1.5-litre DSG version for our review and came away rather impressed with what it offered. The numbers are impressive and it certainly has the grunt. On the go, there’s lag below the 2000rpm mark but once past, the engine comes into its own with a linear delivery providing strong cruising ability. The DSG does its best work if you let it do its thing in the background and give the numbers that this engine offers; you are never short of grunt. If you need to up the pace, the engine does equally well and in the S model, the gearbox pushes all the way to the 6000rpm redline before shifting.

As is the case with most modern four-cylinder petrol powertrains, this engine and gearbox combination is right up there on the NVH scale with smooth and vibe-free idling. Even when you put the pedal to the metal to build up speed, it shifts seamlessly and makes all the right noises as you push closer to the red line. Skoda’s petrol cars have always been known as driver’s cars and this one certainly has kept that name going strongly.

In our tests, the Kushaq Monte Carlo did the 0-60kmkph sprint in 4.88 seconds while the 0-100kmph time was 9.68 seconds. Of this, the latter is indicative of the engine’s ability to rev quickly, smoothly and relentlessly. The steering weighs up nicely as go faster and is very direct in its response and this pretty much falls in line with Skoda’s fun-to-drive image. You get confidence-inspiring turn-ins and room to make course corrections if needed. The body roll is well controlled and the ride quality is on the firmer side but it’s pliant.