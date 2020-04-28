Renault Kwid: Old Vs New

Where the older Kwid debuted an all-digital infotainment system and a touchscreen, the new one takes it a notch higher. The older monochromatic digital driver’s display grabbed attention when it was introduced almost five years back. So the new one gets more colours, additional information and a tachometer which was missing in the older unit. There’s also a new steering wheel design with chrome and piano-black inserts making it feel more upmarket. However, there are still no steering-mounted controls.

Occupying the centre place on the redesigned dashboard is the new MediaNav Evolution infotainment screen which comes with all the connectivity options like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and voice commands. There’s more piano black surround for the touchscreen with subtle chrome accents, which surely feels premium for the segment. But the most significant and welcome change here is the reposition of gear dial in the AMT. It was previously located on the centre console and caused a hindrance to rest the driver’s left knee. Now the dial is moved to its conventional place, however we think a proper gear lever would have been a better option. Meanwhile, the placement of the window switches is the same and takes some time getting used to. The passenger-side upper glove-box on the old car has been done away with. However, in its place the new model gets a co-driver airbag, which we think is a fair trade-off. On the flip side, the Kwid still doesn’t get an internal adjustment for the ORVMs, which is a bummer.

That is where the changes end. So the front seats continue to offer good support and the visibility is good too. The steering feels nice to hold and everything else inside the cabin falls within an arm’s reach. However, three abreast in the back bench might feel a bit claustrophobic. Apart from that, the boot capacity of 279 litres is more than what the S-Presso offers.