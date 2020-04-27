Kia Seltos real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

The Kia Seltos went on sale in India on 22 August 2019 and had received more than 50,000 bookings at the time of its launch. It has now managed to become the best-selling SUV in India by making record-breaking sales in our country.

The SUV is available in two trim lines named Tech Line and GT Line, whereas there are a total of 16 variants. It comes with three engine options, notably with a powerful 138bhp 1.4-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol. The other two include a 114bhp 1.5-litre petrol and another 114bhp 1.5-litre diesel, all of which come mated to manual as well as automatic transmissions. We are taking a look at the fuel efficiency of the latter two. Both of these were tested in a six-speed manual gearbox configuration.

City Fuel economy

As expected, the petrol manual version turned out to be the lesser frugal one in our city tests. It delivered a fuel efficiency of 11.7kmpl in the city, while the diesel covered 15.23km for every litre of fuel that it consumed.

Highway Fuel economy

On the other hand, the cars managed to offer a little more fuel efficiency in our highway runs. Yet, the diesel managed to sip a little less fuel by delivering 18.14kmpl. Meanwhile, the petrol Seltos returned 15.55kmpl on the same highway run.

All the final fuel economy outcomes here are according to specific parameters with standard circumstances for any vehicle under our test. Click here to read more about our road test of the Kia Seltos and know its on-road performance and more specific details.