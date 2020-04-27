Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad

Kia Seltos real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

April 27, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
25696 Views
Car Tested: Seltos

Introduction

Kia Seltos Exterior

The Kia Seltos went on sale in India on 22 August 2019 and had received more than 50,000 bookings at the time of its launch. It has now managed to become the best-selling SUV in India by making record-breaking sales in our country.

The SUV is available in two trim lines named Tech Line and GT Line, whereas there are a total of 16 variants. It comes with three engine options, notably with a powerful 138bhp 1.4-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol. The other two include a 114bhp 1.5-litre petrol and another 114bhp 1.5-litre diesel, all of which come mated to manual as well as automatic transmissions. We are taking a look at the fuel efficiency of the latter two. Both of these were tested in a six-speed manual gearbox configuration.

Kia Seltos Exterior

City Fuel economy

As expected, the petrol manual version turned out to be the lesser frugal one in our city tests. It delivered a fuel efficiency of 11.7kmpl in the city, while the diesel covered 15.23km for every litre of fuel that it consumed. 

Highway Fuel economy

On the other hand, the cars managed to offer a little more fuel efficiency in our highway runs. Yet, the diesel managed to sip a little less fuel by delivering 18.14kmpl. Meanwhile, the petrol Seltos returned 15.55kmpl on the same highway run.

All the final fuel economy outcomes here are according to specific parameters with standard circumstances for any vehicle under our test. Click here to read more about our road test of the Kia Seltos and know its on-road performance and more specific details.

Kia-Seltos-Exterior
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale

Photos

Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.48 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.46 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.98 Lakh onwards

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer

Tips, Advice & Guides

Car tips, advice & guides from our experts

Tips & Advice 
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in