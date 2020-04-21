Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Old Vs New

Although changes on the exterior are quite restricted, the tweaked nose is now adorned with a new chrome grille replacing the toothed design seen on the older one. This chrome slat grille is flanked by a redesigned headlamp signature. And housed in the headlamp units are a projector and LED DRLs which look quite striking compared to the plain-Jane design of the older model. Even the front bumper is reworked with larger, circular fog lamps and a prominent bash plate design.

Part of the update are those dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. We think this alloy wheel design is much more appealing and adds the necessary styling quotient which was lacking in the older car’s silver (and later black) finished alloy wheels. At the back, there’s only a mildly restyled lower bumper and a new lighting design for the LED tail lamps. Also part of the update is the new paint scheme (including the ‘torque blue’ you see here) and more dual-tone combinations.

Maruti has tried to play safe with design changes on the new Vitara Brezza. After all, you don't fix something that's not broken, right? However we wish, the styling changes were a bit more substantial. This is the first major update for the Vitara Brezza since its introduction and with the looming competition, a bit more effort in terms of design would have helped the sub-four metre SUV to soldier on for few more years.