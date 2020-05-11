Kia Seltos petrol vs diesel: Performance figures revealed

It's been a while since Kia launched the Seltos in India, and yet it continues to have a good demand. There's no denying the fact that the Seltos has been one of the most successful launches of 2019. Also, it continues to take the four-metre-plus compact SUV segment by a storm even in 2020. Yes, may be the newly launched Hyundai Creta might regain its lead in its segment in India, but the Seltos still enjoys a massive market share in our country.

We've tested both, the HTX Plus 1.5 diesel manual and the GTX+ 1.4 petrol manual variants of the Seltos. And, this is not a test to ascertain if the diesel contests with the petrol or vice-versa. But it’s crafted to give a buyer an idea of how quick the car is to accelerate and more importantly how it will sprint in the city and highway conditions.