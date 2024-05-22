2024 Renault Kiger Review

What is it?

The Renault Kiger has been in the market since 2021 and has undergone a couple of model-year updates. But with the 2024 one, the Kiger now benefits from new features, revised styling cues, and new variants. Now, will this help the crossover sell more in number? We will have to see. But, what we do know is how it is to drive, what features it benefits from with the new update, and how it stacks up with its competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, and the Tata Punch.

Starting with the looks, the Renault Kiger is surely a looker with its crossover-ish European stance. Now, on the outside, there are barely any significant changes, but what you do get are flashy diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels and red-painted brake callipers for the front wheels.

Other than that, the face continues to get sleek LED DRLs and a huge Renault logo as the centrepiece sitting on the two-slat chrome-studded grille. Then, the pod-like LED headlamps are both stylish to look at and perform really well in low-light conditions.

Furthermore, with the MY2024 update, the Renault Kiger also gets a feature called ‘welcome and goodbye sequence’ for ORVMs. Basically, the ORVMs greet with light and fold-unfold sequence when you lock and unlock the car, respectively.