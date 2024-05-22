2024 Renault Kiger Review

Pros
- Strong performance
- Great value
- Ride quality
Cons
- Interior doesn’t feel premium
- Limited after-sales support
What is it?
The Renault Kiger has been in the market since 2021 and has undergone a couple of model-year updates. But with the 2024 one, the Kiger now benefits from new features, revised styling cues, and new variants. Now, will this help the crossover sell more in number? We will have to see. But, what we do know is how it is to drive, what features it benefits from with the new update, and how it stacks up with its competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, and the Tata Punch.
Starting with the looks, the Renault Kiger is surely a looker with its crossover-ish European stance. Now, on the outside, there are barely any significant changes, but what you do get are flashy diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels and red-painted brake callipers for the front wheels.
Other than that, the face continues to get sleek LED DRLs and a huge Renault logo as the centrepiece sitting on the two-slat chrome-studded grille. Then, the pod-like LED headlamps are both stylish to look at and perform really well in low-light conditions.
Furthermore, with the MY2024 update, the Renault Kiger also gets a feature called ‘welcome and goodbye sequence’ for ORVMs. Basically, the ORVMs greet with light and fold-unfold sequence when you lock and unlock the car, respectively.
Is the cabin of the Renault Kiger any good?
Upon entering the cabin, you will be greeted by a completely new theme. While the black cabin remains, it now features new semi-leatherette fabric seats in a striking black and red hue. Personally, I find this contrasting theme quite appealing, although I would have preferred the red colour to be more saturated or vibrant.
That being said, the seats offer solid comfort for both front and rear passengers. While the driver's seat features a manual height-adjustment function, unlike the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet, which offer electrical operation, it still provides a comfortable driving position. Furthermore, the front seats boast commendable cushioning and bolster support, ensuring a comfortable ride. Additionally, the inclusion of a centre armrest adds to the overall comfort and convenience of the cabin.
Moving on to the rear seats, they remain comfortable and offer three-point seat belts for the passengers on the sides and a lap belt for the centre occupant. However, a headrest for the middle passenger is notably absent. To compensate, the Kiger features a rear armrest with cup holders.
Now, let’s quickly delve into what is new in the features department. The first and significant upgrade is the bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM which uplifts the cabin’s appeal. Furthermore, the top-spec version of the Kiger is loaded with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment screen with smoother and crisp animations, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger.
During my time in the driver's seat of the 2024 Renault Kiger, what I truly appreciated were features such as the wireless Apple CarPlay, height-adjustable seats, wireless charger, and the driver-focused, inclined layout of the dashboard and centre console. Additionally, the seven-inch driver's display was easy to understand, presenting all information in a clean format, with the TPMS working flawlessly. However, one minor complaint regarding the TPMS is that it does not display the actual air pressure but rather indicates whether the tyre pressure is 'OK' or low.
Is the Renault Kiger good to drive?
Now, the 2024 Renault Kiger continues to be offered with the same 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The non-turbo version is coupled with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox and is tuned to generate 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the more powerful three-cylinder turbo motor is capable of producing 99bhp and 160Nm or 152Nm of torque, in manual or CVT guise, respectively.
What we had was the turbo CVT version, and the performance was identical to that of the 2023 model as there were no mechanical upgrades. The engine continued to feel refined, with slight vibrations filtering in, which is expected from a three-pot motor. The CVT gearbox made the whole experience a lot better compared to the AMT offered with the less powerful NA petrol engine.
Now, the turbo petrol and the CVT drivetrain offer a great combination of power delivery and almost a lag-free gear-shifting experience.
The engine's performance is linear, something that can be further enhanced by engaging Sport drive mode. Simply twist the rotary drive selector to the right, and you'll immediately notice a significant increase in throttle response. Coupled with Kiger's remarkably agile and sharp driving dynamics due to its compact size, you'll find yourself eager to press the pedal harder around corners, perhaps revelling in the joy of gliding in this French crossover.
After you've savoured the adrenaline rush, switch the drive mode to Eco, and you'll notice the engine relaxing, delivering less power on demand to achieve better fuel efficiency. These drive modes are not just for show; they actually provide distinct driving experiences.
Should you buy the Renault Kiger?
The Renault Kiger competes against formidable rivals such as the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Nissan Magnite. It also locks horns with low and mid-spec variants of the TataNexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Despite its competitive pricing, commendable performance (especially in the turbo guise), spacious and practical interior, and decently-equipped cabin, it remains somewhat overshadowed by its competitors' superior brand value, extensive after-sales reach and experience, and better resale value.
However, for those who prioritise the actual driving experience over these aspects, the Renault Kiger emerges as a compelling choice in the segment, priced between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
Photography by Kaustubh Gandhi