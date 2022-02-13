Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG First Drive Review

Controlled, poised and surprisingly sharp. That’s the impression you get after hustling the E53 AMG through some corners. This is mostly down to the clever air suspension and the all-wheel drive system that’s rear biased and if you keep it in Sport+, it turns the E53 into a remarkably involving four-door car to drive. What also helps is that the E53 comes in the standard wheelbase guise (the regular E-Class sold in India has a long wheelbase) and that alone adds to the overall agility. As a result, the E53 is quick to respond to steering inputs and direction changes aren’t as lethargic as one would expect from a car of this size.

Stability around long corners is fantastic, too. Both front and rear tracks are wide and with permanent all-wheel drive there is no deviating from the line that you are carrying in any corner as long as you are doing sensible speeds. In the tighter stuff all that girth can be a bit unnerving initially but with more time behind the wheel you would come to realise that the E53 is quite adept. In terms of ride quality, the E53 is among the most forgiving performance sedans out there. It’s like you are riding a standard E-Class on low profile tires. In Comfort setting, bump absorption is good and there are none of the squeaks and rattles you get in other AMGs. What was also impressive is that the E53 was immune to most of the speed bumps we encountered during our time with it. Thanks to the lift function courtesy of the air suspension, we could clear big bumps and exit parking ramps without any scraping whatsoever.