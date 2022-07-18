2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – First Look

Introduction

Around three years after the launch of the original, Maruti Suzuki has updated the S-Presso for 2022. Introduced as more of a micro SUV than a traditional hatchback, the S-Presso has done fairly well for Maruti with sales of over two lakh units since 2019. Naturally, times have changed since then and there will soon be an entirely new rival to contend with in the form of the Citroen C3. Now I am aware that the C3 is bigger and in the turbo guise, a much quicker car as well but it ought to share market space with the 2022 S-Presso which is claimed to be even more fuel efficient than before. So let’s take a deeper look into what all has changed for this micro SUV.