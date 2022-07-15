CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI Plus AMT Long Term: Introduction

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    2,663 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    Introduction

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The month of July bought with it the incessant Mumbai Monsoon. As I was wondering how there was an imminent need to get a raincoat and all other protective slickers, a key to the Maruti Suzuki Celerio landed on my desk. This one is the top-spec ZXI Plus, finished in the ‘caffeine brown’ paint and with an automatic gearbox. As for the price, it retails at around Rs 8.15 lakh, on-road Mumbai for what we have got here. Let’s take a look at it in finer detail.

    Specs and Features

    This second generation of the Celerio moved to Maruti’s Heartect platform as the rest of its siblings. Along with its increased size, it has got a new design. Plus, while it debuts a new engine, it also brings along a lot of features in this fully decked-up trim. In terms of design, the bulbous headlamp, tall boyish stance, and dark brown paint over blacked-out alloy wheels make our Celerio stand out. I, for one, love the way it looks – which is unique in its own right without imitating any of its siblings.

    Dashboard

    But the same cannot be said about its interior. The cabin is comprehensively taken over from the current-gen Wagon R – which also spent a lot of time in the CarWale garage. So, things like the high-mounted infotainment screen, large circular-dialled driver’s display with a monochromatic round digital display, steering and seats, and the AC controls are all similar to the Wagon R’s. But what’s new is the gearlever design which looks much more modern and premium to hold.

    Instrument Cluster

    Also, it is an all-black cabin with silver inserts at necessary places breaking the monotone. On the flip side, the window and lock switches move to the centre console below the screen. Then, the rear door window switches are placed behind the handbrake between the two front seats, and at times are hard to reach – an unnecessary inconvenience.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    As for the features on offer, our Celerio ZXI Plus has steering mounted control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, engine start-stop button, keyless entry, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, tachometer, and front fog lamps. Standard safety features include dual-front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensor, and child-lock for rear doors. Plus, the seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with four speakers. There’s no rear camera parking though.

    Engine Shot

    We still think Maruti could have offered the K12 1.2-litre engine that’s on offer in the Wagon R with the new-gen Celerio. But the K10C engine which debuted with the Celerio is making some serious case for itself. It’s a three-cylinder motor which gets the dual-jet, dual-VVT technology and also the segment-first auto start-stop function. What’s more, it is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient engine with an ARAI claim figure of 26kmpl. The engine has an output of 66bhp and 89Nm and is paired with Maruti’s five-speed AGS automatic.

    Celerio at CarWale

    Right Front Three Quarter

    So for the next three months, the Celerio would be accompanying me on my daily commutes in and around Navi Mumbai and would be assisting us on all the CarWale video and photo shoots. On a side note, if you are regular to the CarWale YouTube channel, you’d be familiar that I made my first video appearance with the Celerio first drive back in November 2021. You can head to the CarWale YouTube channel and watch it if you haven’t yet. And so, seeing a Celerio parked in the CarWale garage was a sentimental moment. And thankfully, with the Celerio by my side, I won’t be getting as drenched this monsoon as I had anticipated, jolly good!

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Product Details

    Make: Maruti Suzuki

    Model: Celerio

    Version: ZXI Plus Automatic

    Kilometres on the Odo: 1,025km

    Price: Rs 8.15 lakh (on-road Mumbai, when tested)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 5.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 all-new Hyundai Tucson – First Look

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars