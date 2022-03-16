2021 Carwale Off-Road Day – Introduction

Introduction

It is that time of the year again. That time of the year when we look forward to getting our cars and ourselves dirty. So, welcome to the fourth instalment of the mega Carwale Off-Road Day where we round up our favourite 4x4 and AWD SUVs on one big playground and test them under our unique testing parameters.

Now you have already read about the last three iterations of the Carwale Off-Road Day, but this one has plenty of changes and we have upped the fun quotient too. Also, this year we don’t have any rains and also this is a brand new location which is the Prodirt arena at Kamshet.

Now before I go ahead and introduce you to the cars, you need to know how we are going to test the cars and what is different this year. So, let’s take a look at all the tests.