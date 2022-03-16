Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: 2021 CarWale Off-Road Day

How did it do at the 2021 CarWale Off-Road Day?

Let’s get past all the basics first. The Wrangler Rubicon gets a not-so-substantial 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine. But, because it’s turbocharged, you get 268bhp of power and 400Nm of torque; strong numbers which allowed the Jeep to put up a strong show across this year’s venue. More on that later… Now this being the Rubicon edition, the list of off-road hardware fitted as standard is almost as long as the number of features inside the slab-sided cabin. You get heavy-duty Dana 44 solid axles with a sophisticated transfer case and locking front and rear differential, heavy-duty shocks, a full-time transfer case with low-range gear, and 255/75 R17 knobby tyres. Speaking of low range, this version comes with a deeper 4:1 ‘crawl’ ratio as compared to 2.72:1 on the Wrangler Unlimited. Additionally, the Rubicon allows you to electronically disconnect its sway bar for more suspension travel and better axle articulation.

With the basics covered, let’s get on with the show, shall we? Our agenda for this year’s Off-Road Day was to run all our 4x4s through the dirt trails and obstacle runs across the Pro Dirt Academy’s vast expanse and see their performance. Although we were mostly dealing with wide and open trails, the venue served up quite a terrain, mainly the ones with plenty of rocks, dirt, and some rather sideways-leaning and giggle-inducing inclines. It’s on terrains like these where the Wrangler really comes into its own, especially when equipped with big, knobby tyres that the Rubicon gets. Now, unlike wet weather conditions comprising slush and mud where you have to be cautious with your lines on a trail and maintain a steady pace, you can push it a little bit here. But then again, my subconscious kept reminding me that I am driving the most expensive car in this group and I must be more careful even if it’s got all the ground clearance and wheel articulation in the world. Speaking of which, it took me a handful of big ditches, boulders, and a kilometre or so of a dirt trail to realise that this Jeep was creeping over the terrain like a giant ant. The confidence that you get from the stock ride height, knobby tyres, and all the hard-core off-road gear that the Wrangler Rubicon has, is incredible.

Naturally, Jeep has made the standard Wrangler an even better off-roader in its Rubicon guise but here, across our all-new playground, it was raw nature versus the car. So, how did it fare in the barrage of off-road tests we had this year? Being the heaviest and the most powerful vehicle of the lot, it was never going to be easy for the Wrangler to put down its power, accelerate, and come to a stop in the 0-40-0kmph run. Right then, traction control turned off and the throttle pinned to the floor, there was so much wheel spin despite the lack of diesel torque. The heavy kerb weight worked against the Jeep here and it took 5.8 seconds and 37m to come to a halt after hitting 40kmph, overall resulting in the third-fastest run. Now, twisting one’s way across the cones through a slalom course is great fun but things get tricky as soon as you cross the first cone where the surface is uneven and full of dirt. Given its length and huge tires, we expected the Jeep to struggle through the tight spaces between the cones. However, when it came down to the run, the Wrangler’s agility, especially around the U-turn, came as a surprise; with extremely low turning radius for a vehicle of this size.

Unfortunately, the rather heavy steering wasn’t the best fit for quick direction changes and it ended up giving Vikrant a quick bicep workout as he set down the time. The wide rear track also managed to step out and catch one of the cones. In the end, the Wrangler Rubicon finished the slalom with a time of 41.50 seconds. At the end of a very scientific and serious testing, we decided to have some methodical fun at the expense of my colleague Bilal’s pants.

The beaker test is our way of gauging the off-road ride quality of a vehicle and how flat it remains when the going gets tough. Earlier during the day, it was astonishing how the Wrangler simply ploughed through deep ruts and huge humps and gave an impression of a flat ride. The beaker test, however, threw a chink in the Rubicon’s armour and ultimately it didn’t do as well as we expected. For all its articulation, suspension travel, and a soft setup, the Wrangler struggled to flatten out the choppy terrain, mainly because of the knobby tyres and their lack of give. The hard compound naturally didn’t offer much in terms of compliance and bump absorption from the little rocks that made up the entire course. In the end, it rocked and rolled and spilt 160ml (out of 500ml), the second-highest amount of water amongst all cars.