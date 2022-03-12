2021 Volvo XC90 First Drive Review

Inside, the dominant black theme for the materials and vertically stacked elements remind you that you are in a Volvo before you even settle down in the front seat. The general look and feel is that of a thoroughly modern and richly appointed cabin. The whole dash, center console and the door pads are swathed in high grade leather/metal and the XC90 also gets wood and chrome inserts to break the monotony. The main display that dominates proceedings is super responsive and straight away feels familiar thanks to its tablet-like orientation.

At just over 4.9m long, 2m across and with a wheelbase of nearly 3m, the XC90 is a big old beast and it shows in the amount of space you get inside. So, no surprise that there's heaps of space everywhere, with more than enough head, leg and shoulder room for the occupants in the first two rows. The cushioning and contouring on the seats is just spot on and in like all Volvos, these seats are designed with the help from Orthopaedic surgeons and without a doubt they are one of the best in the business. At the front you can also adjust the side bolsters, lumbar and squab to alter them further to your liking. Better still, Volvo has given lot of emphasis to the rear and it shows. The legroom is phenomenal at the back and shoulder room is in abundance, too.

Having said that, the third row seating remains best suited for short journeys because even though there is a fair amount of space, the seats themselves are small and comparatively flatter.