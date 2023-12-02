CarWale Off-Road Day 2023: Land Rover Defender 110

How the Land Rover Defender Performed

The Defender looks like it's built only for adventures. It’s got enormous tyres, the most amount of ground clearance here and by a big margin, and a sophisticated traction management system. It felt completely at home across the vast off-road expanse and made it back without any issues after three days of pretty intense off-roading. But it’s the ease with which the Defender finished all the tests is something that few cars can deliver.

Hill Descent Test

The Land Rover Defender won our hill descent test by a gap as big as the one between its wheels and the body when you lift it – it took 12 seconds longer than the next best car, the G-Wagon.

Land Rover Defender 41.97 seconds Mercedes-Benz G-Class 29.50 seconds Toyota Hilux 18.59 seconds Mahindra Thar 17.69 seconds Maruti Suzuki Jimny 15.16 seconds MG Gloster 14.00 seconds

Acceleration Test

In the 0-40m acceleration test, the Defender was one of the fastest cars amongst this bunch despite lacking a torquey diesel engine. It did well because the traction management on the Defender is that good – it’s got a low traction launch mode that allows you to pull away quickly and the 4x4 system is constantly working to find traction over loose terrain once you get going.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4.47 seconds Land Rover Defender 4.50 seconds Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4.50 seconds Toyota Hilux 4.84 seconds Mahindra Thar 5.06 seconds MG Gloster 5.09 seconds

The Slalom Test

Now, twisting one’s way across the cones through a slalom course is great fun but things get tricky as soon as you cross the first cone where the surface is uneven and full of dirt. The steering wheel on the Defender is unusually large and if I am honest, I was intimated by its size initially. However, to my surprise, it proved to be quite agile – the front end would grip instantly, it would cleanly follow the line, and overall it was a lot of fun to drive fast in our slalom test. It was just as quick as the G Wagon which had a clear torque advantage.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 13.53 seconds Maruti Suzuki Jimny 13.93 seconds Land Rover Defender 13.97 seconds Mahindra Thar 14.19 seconds Toyota Hilux 15.53 seconds MG Gloster 16.00 seconds

The Beaker Test

The Defender did well in our beaker test, too, and I am glad it did because let me tell you honestly, it is my least favorite test every time we do this, for obvious reasons! So we had a beaker (filled to the brim with water) inside the car and as soon as Vikrant decided to go pedal to the metal, it began sloshing over the edges, which showed us how good (or bad) the suspension was over uneven surfaces. For this test, we scouted out a short route at our venue that allowed us to take the Defender across deep ruts, rocky terrain, and a few choppy ridges. Thankfully, the Defender soaked up bumpy, uneven terrain just fine so that I didn’t have to soak my pants during the beaker test.

MG Gloster 430 ml Land Rover Defender 420ml Mercedes-Benz G-Class 390ml Mahindra Thar 380ml Maruti Suzuki Jimny 380ml Toyota Hilux 360ml

The Timed Lap

Finally, we come to the timed lap section. This is where it gets a little tricky for the Defender. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, an extremely capable off-roader, one with plenty of clever electronics to get you out of slush or rocky terrain. However, during the timed lap, I discovered that its traction control system is simply too conservative when it comes to delivering the engine’s power if there is any sort of steering lock applied over loose terrain. In our timed run, it cut most of the engine’s power whenever we went full throttle in a corner. Ultimately, it reflected on the Defender’s lap time, which was four seconds slower than the fastest car.