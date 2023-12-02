CarWale Off-Road Day 2023: Mercedes G-Class G 400d Adventure Edition

CarWale Off-Road Day Tests Explained

CarWale’s Off-Road Day tests are designed to gauge SUVs in a trail-driving scenario, rather than hardcore off-roading - a simulation of driving conditions most SUV owners will be willing to traverse. These include:

Acceleration Test

Imagine you have a steep incline in front of you and you need to get to the top. The engine of your SUV needs to develop loads of torque low down and quickly. Its tyres should be able to dig down into whatever terrain you are on and transfer the power perfectly. Finally, the traction control system needs to let some slip take place without losing control of all that momentum generated. This test finds out how quickly an SUV can traverse a 40-metre stretch while keeping things under control.

Hill Descent Challenge

What goes up, needs to go down too - and when faced with a steep slope down, you need to be even more careful. During the age of the old-school SUV, you had to use low-range gears along with your own skills to steadily tackle a slope - braking wasn’t an option unless you wanted to execute an involuntary frontflip and if the low-range gearing wasn't slow enough - an extra-crunchy end was guaranteed at the bottom of the hill. Almost all SUVs worth their salt nowadays offer a hill-descent function, and this test finds out how effective they are.

The Slalom Run

Trail driving can become tedious if your SUV cannot turn easily in a quick but safe manner. We added a new challenge in our slalom tests to see if an ever-curving slalom course could unsettle the SUVs.

The Beaker Test

What use is all that suspension travel and complicated damping if it cannot keep the occupants in your SUV from being thrown around? Add an almost overflowing water beaker to the mix and you pray all that marketing talk about the suspension is actually more than just words on a piece of paper (or digital screen).

The Timed Lap

This puts the SUVs out of their comfort zone, through a twisting-but-fast course. It can be a recipe for adrenaline-pumping, ego-boosting action with the potential for everything to go wrong in an instant.