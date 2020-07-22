2020 Hyundai Creta Review: Pros and Cons

The Hyundai Creta has been without doubt one of the most successful products in India coming out of the Hyundai stables. And now, we have a new one that promises to surpass its successor in more ways than one. While you can read our detailed first drive review on the CarWale website, what we are here to tell you now are the five things that we really liked about the new Creta and two things that we didn’t.

Positives

So let’s begin with what we liked about the Creta.

Design

Now, I might get killed in the comments section for this but yes, I think this new design is definitely a step forward. Sure, it does look a little quirky and different the first time you see it, and I felt the same, but after a while, the looks definitely grow on you.

The split headlamps and tail lamps are Hyundai’s new global design language and so is the cascading grille. Some of the striking elements like the floating roof, split-DRLs, character lines on the side, and quirky-looking rear make the new Creta standout even amongst its rivals. Similarly, the 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels gel well with the car’s eccentric styling. Dimension wise, the new Creta is slightly longer, wider and sits lower than the outgoing model. Overall, the new Creta comes across as a softer and well-rounded design that just takes a little while to get used to.

Rear Seat comfort

With a range of automatic variants available, we think this manual diesel variant will be the chosen one for the chauffeured-driven kind. So, let’s check out the rear bench.

With the front seat adjusted according to my height, you have plenty of legroom and it’s adequate for six-footers as well. Headroom is also well-taken care off. Now, talking about the seat squab, the cushioning is generous, you have good thigh support and a well-judged back-rest recline angle means one can spend considerable time stuck in traffic.

Features

Hyundai is known to offer features by the bucket-loads and the Creta is no different. So, you get a panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, wireless charging, a powered driver’s seat and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with connected car features.

You also get auto headlamps, powered mirrors, all-four discs, Bose sound system, smartphone connectivity, TPMS, ambient lighting, integrated air purifier, and BlueLink connectivity.

Good Real-world Performance

Now let’s get to the performance. First things first, this new BS6 compliant engine is down on displacement and power compared to the older car. So, you now have a 1.5-litre engine, mated to this six-speed manual pushing out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. So, does that mean the new Creta is underpowered?

The answer to that is no! It might lack the outright grunt of the older engine but in daily driving conditions, it feels just fine. Power delivery, like with many BS6 diesel engines, is a lot more linear and spread across the rev range. The result is far greater drivability, especially at low revs. What also helps is the clutch and gear-shift action that are both, incredibly light and smooth. And for quick overtakes, the strong mid-range does the trick as you only need to feather the throttle to get going.

So, it’s not the most exciting, but it is very tractable, which means you have to shift gears a lot less than in the old car. Hyundai also claims an ARAI figure of 21.4kmpl, which is excellent.

Ride Quality

Ride quality has always been the Creta’s forte and thankfully that’s been carried forward in the new car too. While it’s slightly firmer than the older car, bump absorption is excellent and the new Creta still manages to glide over undulations with the utmost ease. Straight-line stability is very good too and the new Creta makes for an effortless mile muncher.

Negatives

Now, let’s get to the things that we did not like about the new Creta.

Handling (Not in the same league as the Seltos)

The Creta has always been a family-oriented car and it makes no bones about it. The Creta’s steering is prone to a dead off-centre feel and comes across as pretty lifeless. Hustling it through some bends, body roll is present too. Although it’s not alarming, it’s enough to keep your enthusiasm in check. So, if you are looking for something sporty to drive, you’re better off looking elsewhere.

Needed more soft-touch materials instead of hard plastics

The new Creta has well laid-out interiors but a few things stand out like a sore thumb. And that’s the use of hard plastics in a car which otherwise feels quite premium. We think the use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels would have elevated the overall experience even further.

Conclusion

The new Creta then is a significant step-up from the earlier car. It might lack the outright grunt of the earlier diesel, but the new engine more than makes up for it in terms of refinement and tractability. With a plethora of features, plenty of space and practicality, this manual diesel Creta is ideal for those looking at lower running costs or happy chauffeur-driven ownership.