Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Pros Cons

Positives

1. Refined petrol engine

Honda has always been renowned for its petrol engines. Case in point, the long-running 1.5-litre engine in the Honda City is something the owners swear by. And even today Honda has maintained the prominence of their four-cylinder petrol engines. What we are driving today is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine which has been around for quite some time now. It puts out a healthy 90bhp and 110Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

On idling, this 1.2-litre is a very refined engine. There are no vibrations felt inside and you’d have to double-check whether or not the engine is running. It gets a little noisy only when you wring it, but that won’t be necessary thanks to its progressive nature. At city speeds, there’s a good amount of push you get around 2,000rpm and the free-revving engine would go all the way to redline when there’s a need to push the motor. Out on the highway, you could be doing around 90kmph and the engine would be churning under 1,500rpm.

The Amaze is a well-suited city car and it can do a fair bit of mile-munching as well. Its light control and refined powertrain make it a good car to live with. And the CVT gearbox makes the deal even sweeter.

2. Convenience of CVT

That brings us to the next positive. In its segment, which is now kind of dwindling, the Honda Amaze is the only sub-four metre sedan with an option of CVT automatic. It’s definitely a superior gearbox compared to the AMT units available in the Dzire or the Aura.

Honda has been making CVT gearbox for many years now. So they know a thing or two about how to make a good one. It’s a seamless shifting CVT and you won’t even realise it working away, giving you smooth shifts under sedate driving. Only when you push it hard, the CVT’s rubber band effect is felt. But thankfully, you can counter it to a great extent with these paddle shifters. There’s also S mode here that will hold the gears for a little longer when you want some fun behind the wheel.

3. Fuel Efficiency

Now, like any other car that we test at CarWale, the Honda Amaze here has also undergone the same fuel efficiency regime. We follow the tank to tank method over a predefined route to find out exact real-world fuel efficiency. And this Amaze petrol CVT came out with flying colours.

In the city fuel run, it managed to return a fuel efficiency of 10.73kmpl. But out on the highway, the fuel efficiency was dramatically doubled to 20.25kmpl. The claimed ARAI figures are 18.6kmpl. But the average real-world fuel efficiency can be computed between 13-14kmpl. With a fuel tank of 35 litre, you can go more than 450 kilometres in a tankful. And if you consider the current fuel prices, the per kilometre cost of the Amaze 1.2 petrol CVT would be under Rs 10.

4. Rear seat comfort and Safety

Now if you are buying a family sedan, you’d want to know how the space in the car is for your family. Especially at the back, the space is more than you’d expect. This seat is set to my driving height and it still has ample legroom and headroom here. Moreover, the all-beige cabin makes it feel airier as well. Even the seat recline is good and comfortable and the seats themselves are soft and supportive. There’s also an armrest here with cup holders, but no adjustable headrest at the back, even in this top-spec version, is a slight bummer.

And if you are planning a long trip with the family, the 420 litres of boot space can swallow up your entire luggage quite easily. Nowadays, safety has become one of the prime criteria for those looking to buy a new car. So, if you look for NCAP ratings on the cars before buying, the Amaze makes a strong case for itself with a four-star NCAP rating.

5. Ride Quality

With the update last year, Honda has tuned the suspension for a nice and comfortable ride. And the Amaze manages to absorb bumps and undulations that our everyday roads are plagued with. The Amaze’s suspension doesn’t crash over potholes unless encountered with a really sharp one. It manages to absorb and glide over all the irregularities without troubling the passengers. Even the road joints and regular-sized rumblers are taken astride with good composure. And since it is a sedan, there’s always a fear of scrapping the underbelly over speed-breakers. But 170mm of ground clearance ensures that doesn’t happen very often.