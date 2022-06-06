Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI MT First Drive Review

Comfort, Convenience and Features

The Kushaq is a car targeted at the self-drive market, and so, Skoda has placed its best foot forward in the front of the cabin. It’s a reasonably pleasant place to be in with a mixed bag of plastics and touch surfaces. There are many glossy surfaces that look premium, but will become fingerprint and dust magnets in the long run. In the midst of this, some of the plastics like the dashboard and doors feel a full segment down but are on surfaces that one wouldn’t come into contact with regularly.

Two of the elements we liked on the dashboard of the Kushaq are the touchscreen system and steering wheel. The latter is a new two-spoke design with new interactive scroll wheels to control various functions. The touchscreen infotainment system gets a 10-inch display and an easy to use interface. The fonts are large and colourful, making them easy to read and you get all the connectivity options like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth USB type-C ports and AUX-IN. Other features include 3D maps, radio, driver assessment and the MySkoda connect app that comes with a variety of connected functions that range from safety, service and information.

The second row is reasonably spacious with enough room for two to sit in comfort. The seats are a little low on under-thigh support but otherwise offer decent levels of comfort. Features here include a centre armrest with cup holders, a footrest for both occupants under the front seats, rear AC vents with direction control and these two cut out that can be used to keep your mobile phone. The boot at 385-litres with the second row up is quite decent though the loading lip is high due to the way the car is designed. Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD are standard across the range while this top-spec Style trim that we have reviewed gets six airbags.

Now, while Skoda has not skimped on any segment standard items, one or two feel-good items are missing. When it was launched, there was no digital instrument cluster but it is now available with the Monte Carlo Edition. The sunroof gets a manual blind control, there’s no powered driver’s seat and of course, the quality of the interiors is a mixed bag, especially when you compare it to the older Skoda models like the Rapid or even the Octavia.