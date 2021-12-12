2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift - First Look

What is it?

Tiguan has been a resounding success for Volkswagen across the world. It is not only the most successful in its line-up but also the first one to break the 6,00,000 unit sales barrier in 2019. From newborn to showstopper, the Tiguan has evolved into a big-time success for Volkswagen around the globe. For India, the Tiguan arrived in mid-2017. However, merely after three years, VW phased out the SUV due to stringent BS6 regulations. Now, the German giant has brought back the second-generation Tiguan facelift in India with an introductory Rs 31.99 lakh tag, ex-showroom. And here we tell you everything about this India-spec Tiguan.

In 2007, Volkswagen showcased the first-generation Tiguan at the International Motor Show (IMA) in Frankfurt, Germany, for the first time. Later, an updated model was introduced in 2011, followed by the second-generation Tiguan in April 2016. Throughout that period, the Tiguan was a successful product for the automaker. In fact, VW produced over 1,50,000 units of the Tiguan in 2008 — a year after its debut, and the volume went up to five million sales by 2015.

What is new on the outside?

VW has not carried out any significant changes to the exterior of the new Tiguan. It still bears the conservative styling but with a sense of modernity. To put it simply, the updates to the Tiguan's exterior are limited and merely cosmetic. Meanwhile, do watch the first impression video of the new India-spec Tiguan on the CarWale YouTube channel to know the details.

More to the point, the most striking feature of the exterior is the new Matrix LED headlights, called the IQ.Light. With 24 individual LEDs, the headlamps offer an advanced front lighting system, range control, and configured beams in different situations. Surprisingly, the headlight unit in the Tiguan bears a close resemblance to the iconic Golf’s headlights. In addition, there are new daytime running lights too with the aircraft wing-tip design.

Moreover, there is a new grille with three horizontal slats and a new bumper with black inserts and a chrome strip. At the back, the Tiguan gets tweaked LED taillights comprising three kite-shaped elements and a rear bumper with chrome embellishments. Apart from that, it comes with roof rails, 18-inch wheels, and seven paint options.

What is new on the inside?

This new Tiguan has the same dark cabin as the pre-facelift model. It even gets the same centre console design as the previous one. However, there are a few new elements, such as steering wheel, capacitive touch controls for air conditioning, and gear-stick.

VW has also given it a fully-digital 10-inch instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with the latest MIB3 software. In addition, the interior features seats in Vienna leather upholstery, three Type-C ports (two in the front and one in the rear), and three 12V sockets (front, rear, and boot).

Features

Volkswagen has offered reasonable features in the new Tiguan, namely six airbags, electronic stability control, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, hill start and descend control, engine drag torque control, ISOFIX in the rear, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone temperature control (single-zone in the rear with touch-sensitive temperature and mechanical blower controls), 30 colours of ambient lighting, four reading lights (front and rear), cooled glove box, electronically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, powered opening/closing function for the boot, and 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. That said, the first drive review of the new Volkswagen Tiguan is going live on 24 December, 2021 on our CarWale YouTube channel, so subscribe and stay tuned.

What is under the hood?

The new Tiguan is powered by a new 1,984cc, inline, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine makes 188bhp and 320Nm. That said, in comparison to the pre-facelift Tiguan diesel's power output figures of 141bhp/340Nm, this new petrol motor produces significantly higher power but slightly lower torque.

The refreshed Tiguan is offered in a single variant, called the Elegance. The deliveries of the SUV will commence in mid-January next year. Meanwhile, Volkswagen is assembling the Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant in India. That said, the German SUV competes against the Citroen C5 Aircross, Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

Price and competition

In conclusion, the facelift has brought very subtle changes to the exterior and interior of the Tiguan along with a handful of new pieces of equipment. The Tiguan comes with reasonable features and sufficient space in the back and boot. Priced at Rs 31.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) the Tiguan takes on the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and the Hyundai Tucson.

There is only a single variant of the Tiguan, the Elegance. VW could have offered a choice of two variants. Not to forget, Volkswagen India has omitted some modern-day features such as 360-degree cameras, ventilated seats, and more importantly an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi