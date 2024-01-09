CarWale
    SCOOP! Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants to be launched in January 2024

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    959 వ్యూస్
    SCOOP! Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants to be launched in January 2024
    • To be offered in two variants
    • Booking amount set at Rs. 25,000

    Citroen India is gearing up to launch the automatic versions of its latest model, the C3 Aircross. Customers can pre-book the SUV at select dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Currently, the 5+2-seater SUV is available across three variants, namely, You, Plus, and Max, at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    As per our sources, the C3 Aircross will get two automatic variants – Plus and Max. The new gearbox will be a six-speed automatic torque converter unit, which we speculated post its introduction in the Indonesian market.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the Citroen C3 Aircross comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque while delivering a claimed mileage of 18.5kmpl (as per ARAI).

    సిట్రోన్ సి3 ఎయిర్‌క్రాస్ ఫోటో
    సిట్రోన్ సి3 ఎయిర్‌క్రాస్
    Rs. 9.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    సిట్రోన్ సి3 ఎయిర్‌క్రాస్ గ్యాలరీ

    • images
    • videos
    The Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 gets a price hike , should you buy it?
    youtube-icon
    The Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 gets a price hike , should you buy it?
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా26 Sep 2022
    5860 వ్యూస్
    40 లైక్స్
    2021 Citroen C5 Aircross Review | Comfort Class SUV | vs Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2021 Citroen C5 Aircross Review | Comfort Class SUV | vs Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan | CarWale
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా12 Mar 2021
    42173 వ్యూస్
    182 లైక్స్

