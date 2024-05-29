CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero range open bookings stand at 10,000 units in May 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Mahindra is yet to honour a total of 2.2 lakh bookings
    • The company will increase production capacity in the coming months

    Mahindra recently revealed details of its pending order book for May 2024. The automaker is due to deliver approximately 2.2 lakh units even as it continues to receive fresh orders across the model range.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Of the 2.2 lakh cars that Mahindra plans to deliver in the coming months, the Bolero range accounts for 10,000 units. These numbers include the Bolero and the Bolero Neo, which receive approximately 9,500 fresh bookings each month. Notably, the Bolero Neo witnessed a price hike earlier this month, and you can read all about it on our website.

    Notably, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the latest offering from the SUV maker, amassed 50,000 bookings within an hour of its bookings being opened. In just three days of starting deliveries, Mahindra has managed to deliver over 2,500 units of this Nexon and Brezza rival.

