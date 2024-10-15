2025 Skoda Kylaq Track Drive Review

Exterior

Measuring 3,995mm in length, with a 2,566mm wheelbase and 189mm ground clearance, the Kylaq has the ideal dimensions and clearance to deal with city streets and bad roads. In terms of design, the biggest highlight of the Kylaq is the fact that it has been designed using Skoda's all-new design language. There is some resemblance to the Kushaq with the way the grille looks but apart from that, the detailing on the Kylaq is fairly new and is as per Skoda's new global design language. So, elements like the split LED headlights, shape of the bumper, and the way the bonnet has been treated when it comes to the cuts and creases are all entirely new.

Like the Kushaq, the Kylaq features minimal overhangs at the rear and the front in order to maximise space efficiency. At the rear, the first thing that catches your attention is the new taillights in keeping with Skoda’s new design language. Overall, it remains to be seen how the Kylaq would look without the camouflage although I have to add that its length, wheelbase, and ground clearance are on par with the competition.